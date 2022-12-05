A Celebratory Weekend at Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care Honors Resident Veterans

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A patriotic celebration lasted through the weekend at Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care with special events to honor resident veterans and spouses of veterans.

Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care in Columbia, SC honored their resident veterans with a celebratory weekend of events. (PRNewswire)

Kicking off the weekend, residents, family and community partners gathered for a dedication to veterans and unveiling of the Veterans Honor Wall. Special guests in attendance were Colonel Burns from Fort Jackson, Deputy Officer Robinson, and Minister Glenn Brown with the non-profit organization Veterans Operations. The honorary guests recognized each veteran and spouses of veterans with a heartwarming tribute and appreciation of service.

Residents also enjoyed a special visit from the Ridge View High School Student Council and a decadent Sunday Brunch preceding Sunday's highlighted event: a Classic Car Cruise-In. Dozens of vintage and customized automobiles adorned the lawn as residents and visitors admired the line-up and swapped stories of favorite vehicles from years past.

"A special thanks to all of our community partners who contributed to making this weekend memorable for our veterans," says Renada Weathersbee, Community Program Director at Watercrest Columbia. "Traditional events such as Veterans Day celebrations and classic car shows are significant in creating moments of engagement and interaction for our seniors."

The Veterans Day community celebration is an aspect of Watercrest CARES, a company-wide movement by Watercrest Senior Living Group encompassing their common unity initiatives such as Connectivity. Watercrest is committed to supporting residents in staying connected in meaningful ways and inspiring a sense of community at each location.

Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care is an award-winning senior living community in Columbia, South Carolina. The community was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2022-23 Best Assisted Living Community for achieving the highest possible rating in Assisted Living.

Watercrest Columbia offers 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities and world-class care. Residents enjoy aquatic therapy in the resort-style pool, pampering in elegant Spa W, savoring private label Watercrest wines at the wine bistro, and relishing the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room. Designed by LifeBUILT Architecture, Watercrest Columbia includes a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces.

Watercrest Columbia is ideally located at 1951 Clemson Road in Columbia, SC. For community information, or to schedule a tour call 803-882-3350

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A five-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

www.watercrestseniorliving.com (PRNewsfoto/Watercrest Senior Living Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group