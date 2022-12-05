Laura Mercier Enters Metaverse with First Virtual "World of Beauty," Partnering with Leading Experiential E-Commerce Creator, Obsess

The Immersive Virtual Experience Celebrates the World of Laura Mercier

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura Mercier is stepping into the Metaverse. Founded by world-renowned makeup artist and pioneer of the Flawless Face, Laura Mercier has partnered with industry-leading experiential e-commerce platform, Obsess, to launch its debut virtual store, World of Beauty, now live.

The World of Laura Mercier is the brand's first step into a virtually experiential e-commerce presence, offering an immersive and interactive online shopping experience. According to Obsess, one in four consumers have shopped in a virtual store and of those, 70% made a purchase while shopping1.

"This is an exciting time for our consumers to explore Laura Mercier through a new, digitalized lens, that offers an immersion into the brand and its history. The dynamic shopping experience provides consumers with the opportunity to play, discover, test and trial products, while telling the rich story of this iconic brand," said Diane Kim, Global Brand President of Laura Mercier.

Utilizing web VR and AR as the enabling technologies, the HD-quality, 3D and 360 degrees experience that is The World of Beauty features three highly interactive virtual rooms, all designed with the brand's quintessential Parisian aesthetic in mind. This chic virtual store is unveiled to shoppers with a narrative from Laura Mercier herself, sharing background on her artistry and how the brand came to be. The first room offers an introduction to her accredited "Flawless Face" technique, taking shoppers through the steps and products to achieve the iconic look, alongside a virtual shade finder. The second room is a shopping shortcut; here the brand guides consumers to curated selections of products with a direct path to check-out. The final portion of the experience brings the Laura Mercier holiday collection "Wrapped with Love" to life and showcases an interactive 3D unboxing. The platform also offers an interactive hide-and-seek game providing users with gamified elements to encourage trial via mini product giveaways and ultimately lead to purchasing.

"Orveon does not "sell products," but rather "offers experiences" to serve our consumers. They crave digital experiences that also provides them with resources to learn more about our heritage. This is an important and innovative milestone for not only Laura Mercier, but the full Orveon brand portfolio as we continue to digitalize, grow revenue, and drive foot traffic to e-commerce, all while reaching existing and new consumers," said CEO of Orveon, Pascal Houdayer.

"We are thrilled to partner with Laura Mercier to launch an immersive virtual beauty experience that gives consumers a delightful new way to discover, learn about and be inspired by the brand's iconic products and aesthetic," said Neha Singh, Founder and CEO of Obsess. "Visitors can do everything from virtually trying on products to find the shades that are their own personal 'perfect match' to discovering great gift ideas for everyone on their list in the interactive holiday gifting room."

As part of its patented technology, the Obsess platform has industry-leading virtual shopping abilities including social shopping with friends and livestream to and from the virtual store. To capitalize on the Obsess technological advances and engage with brand fans, as well as recruit new ones, Laura Mercier and brand partner, Karen Gonzalez, will host a livestream shopping event on December 6, 2022, at 3:30pm PST / 6:30pm EST.

To experience Laura Mercier's World of Beauty, visit: https://www.lauramercier.com/worldofbeauty.html

About Laura Mercier Cosmetics

Laura Mercier Cosmetics was founded in 1996 by renowned French Makeup Artist Laura Mercier, the pioneer of the Flawless Face. This global luxury line of Makeup, Skincare, Body & Bath and Fragrance is known for its iconic makeup artistry and techniques. Laura is the innovative force behind the award- winning products, French aesthetic, and artistry techniques—helping every woman look—and feel—her best. Acquired by Orveon in 2022, Laura Mercier Cosmetics are distributed through prestige specialty, beauty, and department stores globally. For more information, visit: www.lauramercier.com

About Obsess

Obsess is a leading experiential e-commerce platform that enables retailers to create immersive, branded, discovery-driven virtual stores on their websites and on metaverse platforms. The mission of the company is to create the next-generation online shopping interface that transforms the thumbnail grid into a visual, interactive, social and highly engaging experience. The company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit ObsessAR.com .



