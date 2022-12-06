Eat, Frosty and Be Merry: Fan Favorite Frosty Key Tags Are Back to Benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

Score a year of FREE Frosty Treats for only $2* to help create more family moments for children in foster care

Tis’ Frosty Key Tag Season: $2 for 365 Days of Free* Jr. Frosty Treats (PRNewswire)

WHAT:

Wendy's® continues its "Season of Giving" by bringing back its sweet Wendy's Frosty® Key Tag promotion. By purchasing a Frosty Key Tag for just $2, fans will receive one FREE Jr. Frosty, including the new, limited-time Peppermint Frosty, with any purchase* every. single. day. in 2023.

The campaign supports Wendy's charity of choice, the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption*, and their commitment to finding safe, loving and permanent homes for children waiting in foster care. A cool deal to warm your heart.

WHERE & WHEN: Now through January 29, 2023, fans can purchase Wendy's Frosty Key Tags in three ways:

In Restaurant: Simply ask to add a Frosty Key Tag when placing an order.

Wendy's Mobile App : Once purchased in the Wendy's app, fans will immediately receive their Frosty Key Tag as a mobile offer which can be applied to mobile orders or added to their Wendy's Rewards card for in-restaurant scanning.**

Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption's Website : For the ultimate stocking stuffer, you can purchase Frosty Key Tags in bulk on the : For the ultimate stocking stuffer, you can purchase Frosty Key Tags in bulk on the Foundation's website

WHY:

For three decades, Wendy's has been passionate about raising critical funds and awareness of the urgent need for forever families for children and youth in foster care. The Foundation's evidence-based, child-focused recruitment model supports the hiring of adoption professionals who work with smaller caseloads of children in foster care, ensuring that they have enough time and resources to find the right home for every child. There's no better time to support the Foundation's mission to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care systems than during Wendy's "Season of Giving."

To learn more about how Wendy's supports making more family moments possible, visit Wendy's Square Deal Blog or www.davethomasfoundation.org.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef***, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

ABOUT THE DAVE THOMAS FOUNDATION FOR ADOPTION:



The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption is a national nonprofit public charity dedicated to finding permanent homes for the more than 140,000 children waiting in North America's foster care systems. Created by Wendy's founder Dave Thomas who was adopted, the Foundation implements evidence-based, results-driven national service programs, foster care adoption awareness campaigns and innovative grantmaking.

*At participating U.S. locations. 85 percent of every $2 Frosty Key Tag sold from 11/21/2022 to 1/29/2023 will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Frosty Key Tags valid from 11/21/2022 – 12/31/2023. One free Jr. Frosty per visit with any purchase.



**Wendy's app download and account registration required to purchase and redeem the digital Frosty Key Tag though the Wendy's app. Digital Frosty Key Tag will be automatically added to user's account immediately upon purchase. Offer refreshes hourly and is only valid for one use per order with any purchase until 12/31/2023.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

Wendy's logo (PRNewsfoto/Wendy's) (PRNewswire)

