The Joint Chiropractic Expands to Alaska, Signs Franchise Agreement for Three Clinics

-First The Joint clinic opens in Wasilla, Alaska-

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, has signed a multi-unit franchise agreement in the state of Alaska for three clinics. The first of the three recently opened in Wasilla, Alaska, with a second clinic planned for Anchorage in the first quarter of next year. The franchisees are targeting fall 2023 for the third location. Alaska extends The Joint's footprint to 40 states.

"Opening in Alaska marks a new phase of growth for our brand," said Peter D. Holt , President and CEO The Joint Corp.

Ron and Julie Kluff, James Petersen, D.C., Toni Petersen and Jerusha Overton are the franchisees growing the brand in Alaska. The Kluffs also own three The Joint locations in Utah, and the Petersons are previous franchisees who have rejoined the brand to develop Alaska. Overton will operate the businesses on behalf of the group.

"Alaska is an incredible place to live and work and has a great need for affordable and convenient chiropractic care. We are excited to fill that need with our new clinic opening in Wasilla - the first of its kind in Alaska," said Dr. Tyler Petersen, D.C.

The Joint Chiropractic is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services including no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 800 locations nationwide and nearly 11 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Ranked number one on Forbes' 2022 America's Best Small Companies list, number three on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list and consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 400+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500®" lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

This clinic is owned and operated by TJ Administration Inc.

