MONTREAL, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- President and CEO of NANUK/Plasticase Inc., José Chagnon, today announced the nomination of Kenny Ballard, Vice President of Global Sales, Consumer division. NANUK is the manufacturer of professional-grade waterproof protective cases.

Kenny Ballard. NANUK (PRNewswire)

NANUK/Plasticase Announces Kenny Ballard as New Vice President of Global Sales – Consumer Division

"We're proud that Kenny has joined the NANUK family. His leadership, creativity, and over 30 years of experience in sales, marketing, product development, and brand management in the Outdoor, Action Sports, Military, Law Enforcement, Tactical, and Sporting Goods industries were exactly the kind of expertise that we were looking for. He shares the same values of uncompromising product design and quality and a customer-centric approach to sales and service. Kenny has a track record of leadership and development of successful businesses that connect people, product, and brand purpose. I have no doubt Kenny will contribute significantly to NANUK's continued growth," said Chagnon.

Kenny has over 30 years of experience in executive roles with great brands such as Osprey, SwissGear, Wenger Outdoor, Kelty, and others.

As a creative change agent leader, Kenny will be responsible for creating and implementing NANUK's Consumer Division strategy. He will develop and optimize the Sales structure and implement best practices to prioritize customer relationship management, new business development, and growth objective achievement.

"I am honored and excited about this new role with NANUK and thrilled to be a part of an exceptional and passionate team. NANUK has earned a tremendous amount of respect from fanatical pros and has a proven legacy of delivering innovation, quality, and exceptional value. I am eager to amplify the core values, align the talented team, and grow the brand with our global retail partners," stated Ballard.

Kenny will lead the Global Sales for the consumer division aligned with the brand and product management needs to achieve the company's growth and profitability objectives. He'll work closely with all internal departments at the Company's headquarters in Terrebonne, Quebec, and the company's European operations and distribution center.

Kenny joins NANUK at a time of record growth and global expansion for the brand. Just in the past four years top-line revenue has tripled and the company has added over 100 new products.

NANUK/Plasticase's majority shareholder is Walter Capital Partners.

About Plasticase and Nanuk

Plasticase's mission is to design, engineer, and manufacture high-quality injection molded cases that protect valuable equipment. The company's line of NANUK waterproof cases is trusted by professionals worldwide to organize, protect and carry mission-critical gear, instrumentation, and equipment in unforgiving environments. More information, at www.Nanuk.com.

CONTACT:

Dennis Piretra - VP Marketing, Plasticase USA, Inc.

dpiretra@nanuk.com

(450) 628-1006, ext. 225 or 1-800-783-6883, ext. 225

twitter: @nanukcase

Plasticase’s mission is to design, engineer and manufacture high quality injection molded cases that protect valuable equipment. The company’s line of NANUK waterproof cases are trusted by professionals worldwide to organize, protect and carry instrumentation and equipment in unforgiving environments. For more information go to: www.Nanuk.com. (PRNewsfoto/Plasticase) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nanuk/Plasticase Inc.