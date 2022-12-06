New Report Reveals Nonprofit Priorities for 2023

Fundraising professionals shared their 2022 successes, challenges, and how they're planning for 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leading provider of event and online fundraising technology, today released their new report: The 2023 Fundraising Outlook: Insights for Nonprofit Planning & Prioritization. In this year's annual survey, findings from 890 fundraising professionals provided insights into where organizations found success in 2022, common challenges, and what they're prioritizing in 2023 as they create their fundraising strategies.

"The nonprofits that are listening to what donors have to say about event format preferences are seeing the greatest success," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer at OneCause. "Our data shows that 80% of organizations who held all in-person or hybrid fundraising events with some virtual elements reported being in line with or raising more than their 2022 event fundraising goals. As nonprofits prepare for 2023 and prioritize donor acquisition, organizations who haven't typically relied on formats like DIY fundraising, hybrid peer-to-peer events, or auctions with a virtual component should consider experimenting with these wide-reaching formats to provide optionality and engage wider audiences."

Key findings include:

Event and online fundraising revenue remain vital to nonprofit success. Over half of nonprofits reported generating 21% or more of their annual operating budget from their event and online fundraising efforts in 2022. Ninety-five percent of organizations held at least one online campaign, and 93% reported holding at least one fundraising event this year.

In-person events will make a strong showing in 2023, and nonprofits remain mindful of donor preferences by keeping hybrid events on the calendar. As donor comfort levels with in-person events continue to grow, 83% of organizations plan to hold at least one in-person event in 2023. To meet varying preferences, and to continue to reach a more geographically dispersed donor base, many nonprofits are keeping a diverse mix of event formats on their calendars.

Donor engagement, fatigue, retention and recurring giving all fall within the top challenges for nonprofits. There was a marked decrease in the number of organizations that reported pandemic-related planning as a major challenge. Donor-related challenges returned to the top of the list for most nonprofits. Staff turnover also emerged as a challenge affecting many organizations, particularly those with annual operating revenues above $5 million .

Organizations have inconsistent access to data useful in data-driven fundraising and storytelling. Time, the ability to gain actionable insights, and disorganized data present challenges to approximately two-thirds of nonprofits. Only 18% of nonprofits reported having all the data and insights they need and that they use them in nearly every decision they make.

