Pretium Announces Dana Hamilton to Retire from Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretium, a specialized investment firm with approximately $50 billion in assets under management, today announced that Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Real Estate, Dana Hamilton, is retiring from the Firm. Josh Pristaw, Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Real Estate, will lead the Firm's real estate platform going forward, including investing in and managing the single-family rental funds and separately managed accounts. Ms. Hamilton will stay on as a Senior Advisor into next year in order to ensure a smooth transition.

"Dana's leadership in the institutionalization of single-family rentals cannot be overstated, nor can her role in helping Pretium's platform become the owner of the most single-family rental homes in America," said Don Mullen, Founder and CEO of Pretium. "Today, we manage investments in nearly 100,000 homes valued at more than $33 billion and have some of the best institutional investors in the world as partners in our funds."

"We are extremely grateful to Dana for the expertise, commitment, talent, and growth that she brought to Pretium, and we are pleased she will continue to support our business in an advisory capacity," stated Mullen.

"When Don asked me to join Pretium in 2017, our goal was to establish Progress Residential as a leading single-family residential platform in the U.S.," said Dana Hamilton, Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Real Estate. "With tremendous support from the Pretium and Progress Residential teams, I'm proud to say we have done that and much more."

"Part of Pretium's competitive advantage is the depth of talent we have across the SFR platform," continued Hamilton. "Josh and the real estate team are poised to take the platform to the next level with an unparalleled strategy that delivers positive returns for Pretium's stakeholders and the communities in which they invest."

"I'm looking forward to building on the strong foundation that Dana has put in place and the success we have achieved together," said Josh Pristaw, Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Real Estate. "Our team will continue to prioritize housing choice and investments in our communities as we lead the way in single-family rental housing."

Ms. Hamilton joined Pretium in 2017 with nearly 25 years of experience in building successful real estate operating companies in the U.S. and Europe. She worked with Archstone for nearly 20 years, where most recently she was President, Europe, responsible for building Archstone's non-U.S. operating and investment platform. Prior to that role, she was Executive Vice President, in charge of national (U.S.) multi-family operations. Ms. Hamilton received a BA from Stanford University and an MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. She currently serves on the board of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Pretium is a specialized investment firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on secular investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has approximately $50 billion of assets and employs more than 4,000 people across 30 offices, including Dubai, London, Seoul and Sydney. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

