Priefert Selects River Logic to Enhance its Advanced Modeling Capabilities

River Logic's Advanced Digital Planning Twin technology provides faster modeling to accelerate Manufacturing Company's digital transformation

DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- River Logic, a leading provider of advanced prescriptive analytics technology platform, announced that Priefert, a leading manufacturer and distributor of agricultural products, will use River Logic's Network Design Optimization technology platform as the company undergoes a digital transformation to improve efficiencies across all aspects of manufacturing.

(PRNewsfoto/River Logic, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"River Logic's Production Scheduling Optimization solution provides us with more advanced capabilities as we look to take optimization to the next level across the enterprise," said Robert Dickson, Director of Cost Management. "In the near term, the software will enable us to make scheduling, inventory, and substitutions decisions more quickly, allowing for faster manufacturing throughput and fine-tuned granularity of detail. In addition, we expect to alleviate potential bottlenecks by reducing inventory concerns, and significantly reduce the time it takes to run scenario modeling, which in turn, will enable us to make more accurate long-term decisions that are informed and data-driven and cost savings."

We're excited to partner with Priefert to scale their Production Scheduling Optimization to a more advanced level and help them achieve efficiencies across their operations and manufacturing with visibility to help drive better financial performance," said Carlos Centurion, President of River Logic. "Working in conjunction with the management team at Priefert, we are confident in our abilities to help them speed manufacturing throughput via replacements and planning substitution – tactics that that will allow them to identify optimization opportunities for cost minimization, revenue maximization, capacity planning and inventory management."

About Priefert

Priefert Manufacturing Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes livestock handling equipment. The Company produces and markets cattle handling equipment, horse stalls, round pens, water tanks, feeders, kennels, gates, fencing, and various other steel fabrication items. Priefert Manufacturing supplies dealers throughout the world from its operations in the State of Texas. To learn more about Priefert, visit www.priefert.com.

About River Logic

Technology from Texas-based River Logic creates the confidence leaders need to solve complex planning problems across the enterprise. Purpose-built for business users, their platform enables end-to-end business optimization via advanced analytics and a revolutionary cloud experience that offers rapid scenario collaboration, data management, workflows, BI reporting, scalability, and more.

To learn more about River Logic, visit www.riverlogic.com.

Media Contact:

Hila Eyal

Chief Marketing Officer

heyal@riverlogic.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE River Logic, Inc.