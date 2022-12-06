QuickLogic Inks eFPGA IP Partnership Agreement with Yu-Hsin Layout Technology

Adds eFPGA integration to Yu-Hsin's world-class IC layout services

Offers a wide range of post-manufacturing design flexibility to SoC customers worldwide

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that it has signed an embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP agreement with Yu-Hsin Layout Technology, based in Zhubei City, Taiwan. This agreement allows Yu-Hsin to utilize QuickLogic's eFPGA IP technology to add eFPGA integration to their wide array of design services.

QuickLogic logo (PRNewsfoto/QuickLogic Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Integrating QuickLogic's eFPGA IP into the devices designed by Yu-Hsin enables their customers to gain many critical post-manufacturing flexibility benefits including the ability to address competitive threats, pursue market adjacencies, adapt to new and emerging standards, and add new features. Integrating eFPGA IP can extend the lifecycle of a device by allowing it to be changed after it has been designed and manufactured, which has the potential to dramatically increase its revenue and profitability.

Yu-Hsin provides full custom IC layout services including analog and digital functionality, IO and memory layout, placement and routing, command and technology file support, and ESD and latch-up checking. Integrated functionality includes analog, RF/mm wave, PLL, DDR memory, SerDes, standard cell, power management, and LDO across a wide range of process nodes down to 5nm. Yu-Hsin has strong existing relationships with companies such as TSMC, Samsung, Nvidia, VIS, MediaTek, Novatek, Himax, Raydium, FocalTech, Richtek, Ilitek, and the Industrial Technology Research Institute for applications ranging from consumer electronics to IoT.

The agreement is effective immediately and QuickLogic's eFPGA IP technology is available now, enabling Yu-Hsin to quickly and easily target eFPGA IP to nearly any foundry and process node for fast and efficient SoC integration. For more information, visit https://www.quicklogic.com/products/efpga/efpga-ip-software.

About Yu-Hsin Layout Technology Corporation

Yu-Hsin Layout, established in 2012, is a professional and efficient company that offers experienced and high-quality services to meet clients' needs. To be more competitive in the market, the company provides its clients with more services, lower costs, and better layout designs in the shortest time. Yu-Hsin Layout provides full custom layout design services to the global semiconductor industry.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low-power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice, and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools, and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge, and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog.

The QuickLogic logo and QuickLogic are registered trademarks of QuickLogic Corporation. All other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation