Ratio Therapeutics Appoints Reed Malleck as Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ratio Therapeutics Inc. (Ratio), a pharmaceutical company that employs a suite of innovative technologies to develop best-in-class targeted radiotherapeutics for the treatment of cancers, today announced the appointment of Reed Malleck as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Malleck comes to Ratio with more than 25 years of finance and accounting experience in numerous healthcare and life science companies.

"On behalf of the entire Ratio team, I welcome Reed to a growing company committed to providing the best treatments for cancer patients," commented Dr. Jack Hoppin, Ratio's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Looking at the future of Ratio, Reed's extensive experience in strategic execution, global finance and operations, as well as his track record financing clinical-stage biotech companies, will be critical as we enter the clinical stage of development for our proprietary R&D platforms and continue to scale towards becoming the partner of choice for pharmaceutical companies committed to this area of cancer therapy."

During the last 22 years, Mr. Malleck has held the roles of co-founder, CFO, COO, CEO and Director of a series of start-ups and early-phase companies across the medical devices, healthcare IT, life sciences, Radio frequency identification (RFID), Software as a service (SaaS) and avionics industries. Throughout this period, he has played a key role in numerous merger transactions and financing transactions (Venture/PE equity and debt). For 22 years Prior to 2000, Mr. Malleck was a finance and operations manager at Hewlett-Packard in its semiconductors, computers/networks, analytical chemistry instrumentation and medical devices businesses. He also served as Controller, Tax and Treasury Manager for HP Asia Pacific, and separately as an Internal Audit Manager for Asia Pacific.

"This is an exciting moment for Ratio as it enters the clinic with its innovative proprietary platforms for targeted oncology," said Mr. Malleck. "I have dedicated my career to working with life science companies to help them optimize their growth objectives, financing strategy, capital structure and return on capital. I'm excited to join this dynamic, talented and dedicated team - and look forward to working with management to advance the pipeline and contribute to its success."

Mr. Malleck holds an MBA in Operations and a BS Finance from The University of Colorado. He has served on the Boards of public and private companies, in addition to serving on the Boards of 3 non-profit organizations. He served in the US Army, Military Police Corps – 1971-73.

About Ratio Therapeutics

Ratio Therapeutics Inc. is a Boston-based pharmaceutical company with the mission to accelerate the development of next-generation precision radiopharmaceuticals for solid tumors and transform oncology treatment paradigms. Founded by John Babich, Ph.D., and Jack Hoppin, Ph.D., the company currently employs a growing team of radiopharmaceuticals discovery and development experts with backgrounds in the life science industry. Ratio's fully integrated proprietary R&D platforms, Trillium™ and Macropa™, enable the imaging, discovery and advancement of novel radiopharmaceuticals that have first/best-in-class delivery, safety and efficacy properties. The tunable nature of the company's platforms enables the efficient and timely generation of numerous novel radiopharmaceuticals for a broad range of high unmet need in solid tumors. Built to be the radiopharmaceuticals discovery and development partner of choice, Ratio currently collaborates with Bayer and Lantheus.

