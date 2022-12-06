U.S. Department of Energy Rolls Out Energy Improvement Grants for Public Schools

SinglePoint Encouraged by Government Investments in Healthier Learning Environments

PHOENIX, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING) ("SinglePoint' or "the Company'), a renewable solar energy and sustainable solutions provider, proudly supports the U.S. Department of Energy launching the first round of the Renew America's Schools grant program initiative. This historic investment in K-12 public schools will help impoverished and rural school districts across the nation make vital energy improvements to school facilities to achieve more significant cost savings and ultimately create healthier academic environments for all students.

The fully funded grant, boasting a general fund of about $500M, will enable schools to:

Convert to renewable energy sources such as solar to lower costs

Replace internal combustion engine (ICE) buses with electric vehicles and,

Implement upgrades to HVAC systems and filtration to improve efficiency and indoor air quality (IAQ)

Wil Ralston, CEO of SinglePoint, commented, "Public schools have been historically underfunded. The investments made to improve our nation's schools over the past few years have been historic in terms of dollars available. We have positioned ourselves to help our school-based clients apply for and receive these funds and put them to use effectively and meaningfully. As we transition to the 'electrification of everything,' solar will continue and is the most important and cost-effective way to support the need for new electrical generation. Schools are a major opportunity for solar as energy is usually one of the highest expenses. They typically have a large footprint for solar installations to offset their energy costs. As electric vehicles become more prominent, charging at school will be necessary. Offering a full solution makes it easier for our clients to manage and coordinate projects of this scale."

The grant, currently offering up to $80M of the $500M of its program to applicants, extends needed financial resources to one of the largest spending sectors of America's public infrastructure, which continues to be plagued by old, inefficient, and harmful buildings. Nearly half of all schools in the U.S. reported the need to replace multiple building systems– within the past decade. The first-of-its-kind program, enabled by President Biden's Action Plan for Building Better School Infrastructure, provides suitable– funding for schools to pursue action plans around pertinent issues such as energy needs and indoor air quality (IAQ). By enacting this plan, the federal government has also ensured that school buildings can decrease carbon emissions through energy efficiency. SinglePoint, Inc. is encouraged by the Administration's extraordinary commitment to building better learning environments and addressing climate change for Americans through investments in renewable energy and sustainability.

The Renew America's Schools grant underscores the work of SinglePoint, Inc. and its subsidiaries, such as BPA Solutions , to execute business plans focused on healthier and more economical living for individuals and communities in the United States. Through the Company's subsidiaries, SinglePoint can continue to offer services that improve and provide consumer and commercial-interests resources to become increasingly energy efficient. The generous funding outlined in the grant aligns with the Company's goals. It will strengthen SinglePoint's acquisition-and-partnership strategy of vertically integrating the marketing and installation process for indoor air purification and solar energy. After the past year of continued opportunities and significant revenue growth, the Company is ready to meet the market demand boosted by the Biden Administration's green investments. SinglePoint can actively identify additional acquisition-and-partnership opportunities that develop and offer customers solutions to providing solar power, energy storage, and air purification to the nation.

