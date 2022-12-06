Vaica to announce a collaboration with the University of Kentucky as the technology partner for a new clinical trial

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaica Medical, a leading provider of medication adherence and remote patient management technology, announced it was chosen by the College of Nursing at the University of Kentucky, as its technology partner.

The University of Kentucky are designing a clinical trial to affect a digital clinical care workflow for improved patient outcomes. This is achieved by remotely monitoring medication adherence and persistence in a targeted population of Heart Failure patients. Addressing medication non-compliance is essential for post-intervention recovery.

Vaica's comprehensive offering of medication adherence solutions and a powerful physician management portal enables institutions such as UKy to easily enhance Physician-Patient monitoring and communication, thus gaining better patient engagement and awareness.

About UKy,

The mission of the University of Kentucky College of Nursing is to promote health and well-being through excellence in nursing education, research, practice and service while fostering diversity and inclusion.

The trial will be led by Dr. Jia-Rong Wu, associate professor at UKy. TheUniversity of Kentucky would also like to acknowledge the NIH and NINR who are providing the funding critical to this endeavor.

About Vaica

Vaica is a telemedicine company bringing together Remote Patient Management (RPM), and Remote Therapeutic Management (RTM), tracking the patient's vitals, medication adherence and persistence. Vaica's unique approach provides the necessary full picture of a patient's medication regimen and its effect on their vitals. Vaica's solutions are distributed worldwide and used by various healthcare organizations. For additional information, please visit www.vaica.com

