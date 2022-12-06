YourCause® from Blackbaud® Recognized as a Top Ten HR Technology Solution by CIOReview

Blackbaud's YourCause Portfolio Helps Companies Transform Employee Engagement

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, is pleased to announce that CIOReview, a technology magazine, has recognized YourCause from Blackbaud as a top 10 provider for employee engagement solutions in their Human Resources (HR) Technology edition. The annual edition of the publication helps business leaders review the most noteworthy technology that is transforming the employee culture ecosystem.

"Companies use YourCause software to connect their employees to each other across borders and to the causes they care about," said Brandon Sharett, president and general manager, YourCause from Blackbaud. "Consumers, the community and employees expect companies to deliver meaningful and measurable social impact. We're here to help companies make it possible—in a bigger way than ever before—with the corporate impact solutions we have to offer from both YourCause and EVERFI."

Successful employee engagement programs are essential to building workplace culture. The 2022 Gallup State of Global Workforce report shows a disengaged global workforce causes a $7.8 trillion loss in productivity per year. A company's corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives actively contribute to employee belonging by deploying giving, volunteering and grantmaking tactics that can support the nonprofit community near and far, as well as their own employees through specialized relief programs.

Blackbaud's YourCause portfolio helps companies engage and retain employees, build a strong workplace culture and deliver on their socially responsible missions while connecting them to the largest global charity database of vetted nonprofits. The employee engagement solution provides features for giving, volunteering, virtual employee resource groups and peer-to-peer fundraising, while the corporate grant platform helps companies streamline programs for community investment, scholarships or employee assistance funds. While EVERFI® from Blackbaud® helps companies deliver social impact through digital education that drives measurable change on societal issues in their communities.

"Together YourCause and EVERFI offer the market's most comprehensive and scaled portfolio for corporate impact driven by two essential levers: engagement and education," said Tom Davidson, Founder and CEO of EVERFI from Blackbaud. "What makes it so powerful is that we connect companies to the market's most robust network of causes and schools, equip them with proven expertise, and help them grow their impact through rich data and reporting."

CIOReview's annual HR Technology edition is compiled through nominations from its 97,000+ subscribers. Companies nominated are selected by a panel of industry experts and CIOReview's editorial team, resulting in a vetted list of HR technology vendors that are creating innovative solutions shaping the future of talent management.

Learn more about CIOReview's HR technology edition here and read more about the YourCause recognition here.

