ARVADA, Colo., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coloradans celebrated their local nonprofits by donating more than $53 million on Colorado Gives Day, Dec. 6, 2022.

100,000+ donors raise $53 million on Colorado Gives Day for local nonprofits (PRNewswire)

"Coloradans found the causes they care about and made good happen on Colorado Gives Day," said Kelly Dunkin, president and CEO of Community First Foundation, the organization behind the giving event. "Whether it's supporting teen mental health, a local animal shelter, services for older adults or the environment, Colorado Gives Day is good for everyone.

This year, 3,435 nonprofits participated in Colorado Gives Day. All of the participating nonprofits that received a donation between Nov. 1, when early giving opened, and Dec. 6 for Gives Day receive a percentage of a $1.4 million Incentive Fund that increases the impact of every dollar donated. Community First Foundation and FirstBank seeded the first $1 million and sponsors contributed to increase the fund to $1.4 million.

"The generosity of Coloradans coupled with the powerful Colorado Gives platform created magic for our community again this year," said Kelly Kaminskas, Chief Digital Officer at FirstBank. "We're proud to continue our partnership with Community First Foundation and watch Colorado Gives Day grow into one of the largest giving movements in the nation."

Colorado Gives 365 supports impactful giving every day of the year through ColoradoGives.org, providing easy-to-use fundraising tools for both donors and nonprofits.

The online giving platform is free for eligible nonprofits and Community First Foundation created the online platform to help people discover and support organizations that align with their passions and interests every day of the year.

"ColoradoGives.org is Colorado's online giving marketplace," added Kelly Dunkin. "Donors can search, find, and give with just a few clicks, making it easy for them to support the causes that matter most to them 365 days a year. By giving on Colorado Gives Day, they've helped make Colorado Gives Day one of the largest giving days in the nation and that's good for our communities," said Dunkin.

Facts from Colorado Gives Day 2022:

$53 million raised through 246,600 donations.

100,909 donors gave, up 38% from 2021.

65 Colorado businesses raised $357,864 .

The largest give made on the site was $200,000 .

The most common donation was $100 .

The top 5 categories receiving donations were:

Human Services - $12 million Education - $8 million Youth Development - $5 million Arts, Culture & Humanities - $5 million Animal-Related - $5 million

The first donation of the day came in at 12 a.m. to Florence Crittenton Services of Colorado in the amount of $100 .

The last donation of the day came in at 11:59 p.m. to Humane Society of Boulder Valley in the amount of $50 .

Donations came from all 50 states and 7 U.S. territories.

Preliminary numbers as of midnight, Dec. 6, 2022.

Colorado Gives Day is made possible by Community First Foundation with support from FirstBank and sponsors, including: Delta Dental of Colorado; Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA); Gary Philanthropy; Janus Henderson Investors; Amazon; Daniels Fund; Graystone Consulting; Intermountain Healthcare; Ireland Stapleton Pryor & Pascoe, PC; Noodles & Company; T-Mobile for Business; Trinchera Blanca Foundation; Enso Counseling, PLLC; JE Dunn Construction Group; Martin/Martin, Inc.; Syntrinsic Social Capital; Denver7; Grounds for Promotion; Rocky Mountain PBS; Entravision; 5280; Comcast / Xfinity; and Mile High Outdoor.

Community First Foundation has been connecting donors and innovative Colorado nonprofits since 1975. As the community foundation serving Jefferson County, we are committed to connecting people, ideas and nonprofits so that all of Jeffco is thriving. We help donors with philanthropic planning, support nonprofits with grants and resources, and together, build resilient and connected communities. Our work is rooted in radical listening and a commitment to equity and inclusion.

In 2021, 73,000 donors raised more than $55 million for 3,151 nonprofits on Colorado Gives Day. Community First Foundation launched the online giving platform that powers Colorado Gives Day in 2007, and since then, donors have given more than $511 million to Colorado nonprofits.

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in 1963. Today, it's known as an industry leader in digital banking and has grown to be one of the largest privately held banks in the United States, maintaining more than $28 billion in assets and 100 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a full range of commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate loans, treasury management and a variety of consumer deposit accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, rental property loans and more. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist, contributing nearly $80 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank's success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com .

