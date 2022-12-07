7 Medical Centers Join Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation's Care Center Network

Hospitals nationwide specialize in treating and supporting people

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 250,000 Americans living with pulmonary fibrosis now have access to expert treatment at seven medical centers that have been added to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation's (PFF) Care Center Network (CCN). With the new sites, the PFF Care Center Network totals 81 medical facilities in 35 states across the U.S.

"We are pleased to broaden our reach to help more patients access specialized care," said Jessica Shore, PhD, RN, Vice President, Clinical Affairs and Quality for the PFF. "We couldn't expand for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year we resumed our expansion plans and added a total of 13 leading pulmonology centers to our network."

New PFF Care Center Sites

The newest medical centers to receive the Care Center Network designation are:

Six additional sites joined the network in August:

Medical centers in the CCN have met criteria developed with both pulmonary fibrosis medical experts and patient input. All sites offer teams with expertise in pulmonary medicine, rheumatology, radiology, pathology, and dedicated clinical staff.

Healthcare providers at Care Centers collaborate with the PFF to actively engage their local PF communities with resources including support groups, educational activities and materials for patients, caregivers and their loved ones. The PFF also coordinates with sites on research projects.

The 81 sites now operating in the PFF Care Center Network are:

Alabama

University of Alabama at Birmingham (Birmingham)

Arizona

St. Joseph's Hospital (Phoenix)

Banner University Medical Center (Phoenix)

University of Arizona (Tucson)

California

Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles) NEW

Center for Advanced Lung Disease at Keck Medicine of USC (Los Angeles)

Loma Linda University Medical Center (Loma Linda) NEW

Stanford Health Center (Palo Alto)

University of California at Davis Interstitial Lung Disease Program (Sacramento)

University of California at Los Angeles (Los Angeles)

University of California at San Diego (San, Diego) NEW

University of California at San Francisco (San Francisco)

Colorado

National Jewish Health (Denver)

University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus (Aurora)

Connecticut

Yale School of Medicine (New Haven)

Florida

Cleveland Clinic Florida (Weston)

University of Florida (Gainesville)

University of Miami (Miami)

University of South Florida – Tampa General Hospital (Tampa)

Georgia

Emory University Hospital (Atlanta)

Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta)

Illinois

Loyola University Medical Center (Maywood)

Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

University of Chicago (Chicago)

Indiana

Indiana University (Bloomington)

Iowa

University of Iowa (Iowa City)

Kansas

The University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City)

Kentucky

University of Kentucky Research Foundation (Lexington)

University of Louisville School of Medicine (Louisville)

Louisiana

Tulane University School of Medicine (New Orleans)

Maryland

Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore)

University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore)

Massachusetts

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

St. Elizabeth's Medical Center (Boston)

Michigan

Corewell Health East (Royal Oak) NEW

Henry Ford Health System (Detroit)

Spectrum Heath System (Grand Rapids)

University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor)

Minnesota

University of Minnesota Medical Center (Minneapolis)

Mayo Clinic (Rochester)

Missouri

St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield)

Washington University School of Medicine (St. Louis)

Nebraska

Creighton University (Omaha)

University of Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha) NEW

New Hampshire

Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon, NH) NEW

New York

Columbia University Medical Center (New York)

New York University School of Medicine (New York)

Stony Brook University Hospital (Stony Brook)

University of Rochester Medical Center (Rochester)

Weill-Cornell Medical Center (New York)

North Carolina

Duke University Medical Center (Durham)

LeBauer Health Care at Cone Health (Greensboro)

The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill (Chapel Hill) NEW

Ohio

Cleveland Clinic (Cleveland)

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)

University of Cincinnati Medical Center (Cincinnati)

Oklahoma

OU Health (Oklahoma City)

Oregon

The Oregon Clinic (Portland)

Pennsylvania

Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center (Hershey)

Temple Health (Philadelphia)

Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia)

University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

University of Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh)

Rhode Island

Rhode Island Hospital (Providence)

South Carolina

Medical University of South Carolina, (Charleston)

Tennessee

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville)

Texas

Baylor University Medical Center (Dallas)

Houston Methodist Hospital (Houston)

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)

University of Texas Health Science Center (Houston)

The University of Texas Health Science Center (San Antonio)

Utah

University of Utah Health Care (Salt Lake City)

Vermont

The University of Vermont Medical Center (Burlington)

Virginia

Inova Fairfax Medical Campus (Falls Church)

University of Virginia Health Systems (Charlottesville)

VCU Health (Richmond)

Washington

University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle)

Wisconsin

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Froedtert Hospital (Milwaukee)

University of Wisconsin (Madison)

About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

The mission of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is to accelerate the development of new treatments and ultimately a cure for pulmonary fibrosis. Until this goal is achieved, the PFF is committed to advancing improved care of patients with PF and providing unequaled support and education resources for patients, caregivers, family members, and health care providers. The PFF has a three-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Program® and has earned the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733).

Contact: Dorothy Coyle

773-332-6201

