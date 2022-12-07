Aura Recieves Inc. Magazine's 2022 Best in Business Award in Security Category

3rd annual list recognizes 241 private companies making a difference in society and their industry

BOSTON, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura , the leader in intelligent safety for consumers, has received Inc. Magzine's 2022 Best in Business Award , recognized in the Security category. Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.

"Cybercrime is a problem that affects all Americans, with almost seven billion dollars lost to online crime last year alone. Aura has made it our mission to do something about it, and over the past few years we have double clicked on particularly vulnerable communities that are at an even higher risk than the average person," said Hari Ravichandran, founder & CEO of Aura. "It's nice to be recognized by an organization like Inc. for our work in this area, to make a difference in the community and make the internet safer for everyone."

Aura's one-of-a-kind subscription service brings together security, privacy and parental controls on to one intelligent platform that can be utilized across devices, and comes with 100% U.S.-based customer support and white glove product installation that is available 24/7. All Aura subscription plans are backed with $1,000,000 in identity theft insurance for peace of mind.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., said, "Inc. magazine is dedicated to showcasing America's most dynamic businesses and the great things they do. The Best in Business awards shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental or economic impact, benefiting those around them."

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 55 different categories – from advertising to sustainability to retail, and more – and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive – a huge success for the 241 honored in the list's third year.

Inc.'s list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. Magazine (on newsstands December 13), recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

To learn more about Aura's online safety application for consumers, go to www.aura.com .

