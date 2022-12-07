Auxa Health Named to the 2022 CB Insights Digital Health 150 -- List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups in the World

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Auxa Health to its fourth-annual Digital Health 150 , showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies of 2022.

Auxa Health was one of only ten care coordination and collaboration companies featured in CB Insights' 2022 list.

"From reimagining clinical care, to leveraging tech like AR/VR to improve surgical training, this year's Digital Health 150 winners are transforming the future of healthcare with digital technology," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "This increasingly global cohort, representing more than 18 countries across five continents, is not only driving better patient outcomes, but making healthcare more accessible. We are excited to follow the meaningful impact and continued success of this year's winners."

"We are thrilled to be recognized among this year's group of honorees," said Monica Chopra, CEO & Co-Founder of Auxa Health. "COVID-19 laid bare long-standing health inequities and, as caregivers and life-long public health advocates, our team is driven to develop solutions that close the gap between the resources that exist and the people who need them."

Tens of billions of dollars of social care benefits go unused each year, while half of the adults in America report difficulty accessing housing, food, and social support. Auxa Health focuses on closing this gap to ensure that individuals are connected to the resources they need. The company's end-to-end model works with healthcare organizations to simplify access to social care benefit information, match individuals to the right resources, and enroll them into relevant benefits.

Utilizing the CB Insights platform , the research team selected 150 winners from a pool of over 13,000 private companies. Winners were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores , market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed over 3,000 Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

Quick facts on the 2022 Digital Health 150:

Equity funding and deals : Since 2017, this year's Digital Health 150 winners have raised around $5.6B in equity funding across 378 deals.

Early-stage innovation : Nearly half of CB Insights' winners are companies in earlier stages of development (incubator, angel/seed, or Series A), highlighting the continued value of investing in early-stage innovative companies.

Unicorns: This year's list includes 5 unicorns with a $1B+ valuation, around 3% of the total list.

About Auxa Health

Auxa Health is a VC-backed healthcare technology firm focused on social care orchestration. Auxa's tools, technology, and services proactively identify the right benefits for individuals and take on the work of enrollment. Our end-to-end support ensures that people are connected to the resources they need, while reducing the administrative burden for individuals, caregivers, and providers.

Learn more at auxahealth.com or write to us at hello@auxahealth.com .

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com .

