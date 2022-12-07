GigFinesse Announces Seed Funding to Connect Venues and Artists and Reimagine The Future of Live Entertainment

The platform closed a seed funding round of $3.6m from investors including Bessemer Venture Partners and Cosmic Venture Partners

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GigFinesse, the leading platform that connects live music venues with artists, today announced a $3.6m seed funding round from investors including Bessemer Ventures Partners, with additional backing from Cosmic Venture Partners, amongst many others. GigFinesse works with entertainment venues in major metropolitan cities and musical artists to help take the hassle out of booking shows.

GigFinesse is transforming the antiquated talent booking market to make it easier for both artists and venues across the country to collaborate on live entertainment experiences. Independent live music venues offer a huge opportunity for up-and-coming artists or even the classics to perform for their community. GigFinesse's platform optimizes the booking process by removing the middleman to create a stronger matchmaking process that connects the best venues and artists. This also allows talent and venues to maximize their returns by leveraging proprietary data from event-goers. The seed funding round is helping the company scale across different cities where the demand for GigFinesse has increased, and the team will continue to work on new technology to facilitate the most optimal artist venue fit.

"GigFinesse is committed to helping artists and venues around the nation connect and book performances, as well as analyze unique fan data and enable frictionless experiences," said Mir Hwang, Co-founder and CEO of GigFinesse. "We are proud that our technology is playing a pivotal role in the entertainment venue space and putting more power in the hands of the music world."

"GigFinesse has built a product that is streamlining how venues discover and book entertainers," said Jeremy Levine, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "We look forward to partnering with Mir and Ryan as they change the antiquated booking market and turn it into an incredible opportunity for artists and venues alike."

"GigFinesse has managed to maintain an incredible business even throughout the pandemic, when most businesses had to close their doors," said Michael Montero, Founder of Struck Studio & Montero Ventures. "Over the last several years that I've worked with GigFinesse, I've been able to see firsthand the value, power, and ease of its platform. The way GigFinesse approaches the management of venues and events makes the experience more tech-driven and satisfying, which is why so many people have opted to use its system as live entertainment and events return to normal post-pandemic."

"What really sets GigFinesse apart and what drew me to work with them in the first place, is that they are truly going to battle for the artists," said Jason Hollis, Owner of The Eighth Room in Nashville, TN. "The pandemic did the live entertainment industry no favors and made a lot of people's jobs a lot harder and more overwhelming. GigFinesse handles the tedious logistics and backend data analytics that are crucial to a seamless event, allowing venue owners like me the flexibility to focus on creative curation."

"GigFinesse is reinventing how musicians and venues book live events," said Matthew Rutler of Cosmic Venture Partners. "Their technology enables more opportunities for artists to play live and make money, and it helps venues fill up their calendars faster. GigFinesse provides metrics in advance that inform venues of important details like what drinks to stock up on per night and how to staff the evening properly, which is imperative to maintaining a seamless business. As a musician, I can speak from experience that having this type of platform would have been incredibly beneficial to me in the earlier days of my career."

About GigFinesse

GigFinesse is a music technology company founded by musicians who recognize firsthand the challenges that come with performing in the live music industry. It is an easy-to-use platform that connects live music venues of all sizes and tastes with thousands of artists from all across the country, allowing them to curate shows that are perfectly suited to their music preferences. GigFinesse serves as a one-stop solution that streamlines the booking process and aggregates hard day-of-show data to produce the optimal event outcome for everyone involved.

