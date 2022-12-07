IBM and David Clark Cause Aim to Reduce Food Waste; Name AI-Powered Gardening App Winner of 5th Annual Call for Code

The Linux Foundation invites contributions to two open-source Call for Code sustainability projects

Clinton Global Initiative University announces energy trading platform winner of Call for Code University Edition

ARMONK, N.Y., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Call for Code founding partner IBM (NYSE: IBM), creator, David Clark Cause, charitable partner United Nations Human Rights, and program affiliate, the Linux Foundation announced the winner of the fifth annual Call for Code Global Challenge, which invited innovators across the globe to help accelerate sustainability and combat climate change with open source-powered technology. The top prize this year went to GardenMate for creating an app that uses IBM Watson® to connect gardeners with excess produce to people in need.

GardenMate team wins 2022 Call for Code Global Challenge (PRNewswire)

See video of Call for Code winner GardenMate: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gAwBB0RWu

IBM's commitment to Call for Code is an extension of the company's mission to better equip enterprises with the skills to develop impactful sustainability solutions. By providing access to leading hybrid cloud and AI technology, developers can leverage open source-powered software such as Red Hat OpenShift, IBM Cloud, and IBM's AI portfolio including IBM Watson Assistant. Since launch, the challenge has garnered participation from a community of 500,000 developers and problem solvers participating across 180 nations.

"Since the inaugural competition in 2018, IBM and Call for Code have empowered developers to take on the challenge of tackling the world's biggest problems, such as fighting pollution and food insecurity," said Kate Woolley, general manager, IBM Ecosystem. "This year's Call for Code demonstrates the impact developers can have working with our Ecosystem partners to help affect change and create a better future through the use of technologies such as Hybrid Cloud and AI."

Winning 2022 Call for Code Global Challenge Solutions

GardenMate will receive $200,000 USD, as well as assistance from the Linux Foundation to open source their application and support to deploy their solution from IBM Ecosystem partners. Four additional sustainability solutions were also honored:

pπ, an AI-powered camera that monitors drainage and sewage canals, was awarded second place and $25,000 .

Nearbuy, a shopping assistant helping point consumers to pre-loved items found locally, was awarded third place and $25,000 .

ESSPERA, a machine learning-powered app that can help farmers choose the best seeds for the upcoming growing season, was awarded fourth place and $10,000 .

SwachBIN, a machine learning algorithm that helps waste bins classify materials into trash or recycling, was awarded fifth place and $10,000 .

Chelsea Clinton, vice chair, The Clinton Foundation, named TransXEnergy the winner of the Call for Code University Edition, a collaboration between IBM and the Clinton Global Initiative University. A team of student developers from Monash University Malaysia developed TransXEnergy, an auction and blockchain-based peer-to-peer energy trading platform, that pulls available energy data from sources like electric vehicles and smart homes and can connect buyers and sellers through a mobile application. As the Call for Code University winner, TransXEnergy will receive a $15,000 prize.

"I want to congratulate GardenMate for their remarkable innovation, and all the other problem solvers around the world who contributed their time and talent to help make Call for Code such a remarkable success," said David Clark, Founder and CEO of Call for Code. "I also want to thank our Founding Partner IBM for their longstanding passion and commitment, along with our global partner United Nations Human Rights, The Linux Foundation, Clinton Global Initiative University, and all of our ecosystem partners who came together to empower developers to create sustainable solutions to help the most vulnerable among us, by creating software that helps to mitigate and adapt to the escalating effects of climate change."

The winning solutions demonstrate IBM's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy that marries collaboration between clients, partners, and governments with the application of technology, such as Hybrid Cloud and AI, to help build a safer and more equitable future.

IBM Ecosystem Partners and Open-Source Community Advance Call for Code Solutions

The IBM Ecosystem played a pivotal role in this year's challenge, providing subject matter experts to help teams advance their solutions, as well as encouraging employee participation. Partners such as Arrow Electronics, EY, Intuit, Persistent Systems, Ingram Micro and New Relic also supported new projects with developer resources, and technical expertise.

"The annual Call for Code event is close to my heart. The event is a great way to empower and inspire our developers to create solutions that can make a difference to the world," said Dr. Anand Deshpande, founder, chairman, and managing director, Persistent. "Call for Code is a part of our ESG strategy, and we encourage our employees to participate in thinking out-of-the-box and sharpening their problem-solving skills. By partnering with IBM, we work on solving the world's most pressing business and societal issues for clients."

Developers can now also contribute to two new open source projects governed by the Linux Foundation, including 2020 Call for Code Global Challenge winner Agrolly's OpenTempus, its annual weather forecast for temperature and rainfall; and winner of the 2021 Call for Code IBM Challenge, OpenHarvest's technology to help farmers manage crops through a machine learning-powered recommendation engine.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

About Call for Code Global Challenge

Developers have revolutionized the way people live and interact with virtually everyone and everything. Where most people see challenges, developers see possibilities. That's why David Clark, the CEO of David Clark Cause, created Call for Code in 2018, and launched it alongside Founding Partner IBM and global partner United Nations Human Rights.

This $30 million global initiative is a rallying cry to developers to use their mastery of the latest technologies to drive positive and long-lasting change across the world through code. The Call for Code community includes United Nations Human Rights, Linux Foundation, Slack, Clinton Global Initiative University, Arrow Electronics, EY, Intuit, Persistent Systems, Ingram Micro, New Relic, BeMyApp, Clemson University, EMARATSEC, Emirates Digital Association for Women, Kasten by Veeam, Manush Labs, Morgan Stanley, NYU Abu Dhabi, Optics Boss, Samsung Electronics, Sustainable Practices, Teach For All, and Women in AI MENA.

CONTACT:

Chris Blake

blakechr@us.ibm.com

(415) 613-1120

IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IBM