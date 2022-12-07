Ilan Pragaspathy promoted to Vice President - Financial Analysis and Strategic Planning

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc (NYSE: TDS) announced today Ilan Pragaspathy has been promoted to Vice President – Financial Analysis and Strategic Planning. Mr. Pragaspathy will continue reporting to Vicki Villacrez, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for TDS.

"This promotion for Ilan is a result of increased responsibility for enterprise long-range strategic planning, budgeting and forecasting, and business performance analysis," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of TDS. "Ilan has an exceptional background in corporate strategy and finance, and I am confident he will excel in this position as he continues working collaboratively with leaders across the company."

Mr. Pragaspathy joined TDS Corporate in 2018 as Director of Strategy where he led key special projects and provided strategic decision support for the portfolio of TDS companies. Prior to joining TDS, he was a consultant with A.T. Kearney and held various engineering roles at Intel, Hewlett-Packard, and Cavium.

Mr. Pragaspathy holds a Bachelor of Technology in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology – Madras, a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University and a Master of Business Administration from Cranfield University.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 9,200 associates as of September 30, 2022.

