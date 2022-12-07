Nerds On Site announces M&A progress and grows their list of national and international partners

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nerds On Site Inc. (CSE: NERD) ("NERD" or the "Company"), a Cyber Security and mobile IT solutions company servicing the small and medium enterprise (SME) marketplace in Canada and the USA, is pleased to announce the completion of the due diligence audit of an acquisition target and the launch of NOS National Partners – a central corporate services team.

M&A activity

In preparing for the next phase of their business evolution, Nerds On Site (NERDs) recently completed a lengthy due diligence audit of a private USA company. This firm provides contract technology services to state and local governments across several American states. Commenting on this process and what it means for NERDs future, CEO, Charlie Regan explains, "Both our leadership teams have become quite well acquainted during this 30 plus month process, and our cultures are remarkably similar and aligned. The combined talent and services synergies on the cyber security, managed security services and expanded government contract opportunities are substantial and game changing for NERDs."

The parties intend to move to the next step of negotiating a definitive agreement. There is no certainty that we will be able to close this transaction.

NOS National Partners

This FY23 (year-end May 31), NERDs introduced a new centralized corporate team dedicated to managing multi-location and hard-to-define projects for organizations throughout Canada and the United States. Named NOS National Projects, it provides end-to-end project management services for organizations requiring on-site technical support and services at multiple locations across the US and/or Canada. NOS National Projects team process provides a centralized project management team that handles scope discovery, project setup, workflow creation, a network of subcontractors throughout North America, technician communications, problem resolution and final report delivery on a wide range of projects such Clients require. Since inception the NOS National Partner team has completed a wide range of projects throughout both countries for Clients in the law, healthcare, retail, manufacturing and entertainment industries, to name a few.

