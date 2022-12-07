Total Valve is Redefining Pressure Safety Valve Reliability and Safety

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Valve is proud to announce the LiftTrack™ 2.0, our new patented Pressure Safety Valve lift event indicator, allowing customers to capture data on the various lift events that occur within a safety valve. The LiftTrack™ 2.0 device is connected to the valve system and detects all lift events within each connected valve wirelessly, and also has the option to record acoustic outlet data or temperature coupled with the lift events. The mechanism records data on lift events and stores the information, which can be viewed in our Total Valve App so customers can better understand the PSV and overall system reliability.

Capable of tracking multiple safety valves at a time, the LiftTrack™ 2.0 allows you to see what time the lift event occurred and track how long the safety valve was open, helping you mitigate the environmental release from each valve. No more guessing which valve lifted or needs service. The LiftTrack™ 2.0 and the Total Valve App will give you real-time information on what occurred. With 24/7 monitoring capabilities, there is no longer any missed lift events. This system is designed to work with relief valves, pressure vacuum relief valves, and other specialty relief valve systems.

The Total Valve reliability system provides real-time reports that save customers money and minimize downtime. Using our extensive service and repair history on a specific valve, we can help customers optimize schedules for pulling or servicing valves before they even begin to fail. We analyze the exact repair and service time frame so we can better understand the changing process conditions beneath the valve.

Total Valve is a proud distributor of Curtiss Wright Farris and Dyna-Flo products with a full service center for all varieties of industrial valves, and 5 locations in the Mid-Continental and Rocky Mountain regions.

To learn more, visit our website at TVS > LiftTrack™ 2.0 | Total Valve, or give us a call at (800) 324-7035

