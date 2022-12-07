UL Research Institutes, UL Standards & Engagement to Relocate to Evanston, Illinois

New Location Supports Ongoing Organizational Growth Goals, Benefits City's Downtown

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety science research leader UL Research Institutes (ULRI) and standards development and advocacy organization UL Standards & Engagement (ULSE) will move their headquarters and staff to downtown Evanston, Illinois, the organizations announced today.

UL Research Institutes (PRNewswire)

The organizations have leased 53,000 square feet of space on the top four floors of 1603 Orrington Ave. and will move there from the UL campus in Northbrook, where the enterprise has been based since 1979.

ULRI and ULSE are in the midst of a significant expansion accelerated by the announcement earlier this year of a $1.8 billion commitment to address increasingly complex global safety challenges. The new Evanston headquarters will provide space for the nonprofit organizations' growing number of employees and serve as a central hub to convene stakeholders and partners from around the world.

"Our organizations' nearly 130-year history is rooted in the Chicagoland area, and we're pleased to continue our strong commitment to the region," said Terrence R. Brady, president and CEO of ULRI and board chair of ULSE. "Moving to Evanston marks our next chapter of growth, as we relocate to a lively downtown area with greater accessibility for our employees, visiting scholars and stakeholders. Accordingly, we are deeply committed to working with the city to be a strong and thoughtful partner in its vision for the future."

Evanston was selected by the organizations due to its location within a vibrant metropolitan area, a well-educated and diverse resident and employee population, excellent public transportation, and proximity to prestigious universities.

"Evanston has a long history of attracting exceptional talent and continues to serve as an intellectual and economic engine in the Chicagoland area. The decision made by UL Research Institutes and UL Standards & Engagement to relocate here reinforces our city's commitment to attracting organizations who share in our vision for innovation and sustainable economic growth," said Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss.

The new headquarters will be a modern and welcoming environment, designed to foster collaboration and attract new talent as both organizations expand in size and scope. In addition to offices, plans include an entire floor dedicated to a convening space for stakeholders from government, academia, manufacturing, code setting, and consumer organizations — groups that collaborate frequently with ULRI and ULSE.

"Welcoming organizations of the caliber of UL Research Institutes and UL Standards & Engagement is a great win for Evanston," said Steve Sise, senior vice president of portfolio management at Golub & Company, an owner of the building at 1603 Orrington Ave. "The decision to move their offices to Evanston will contribute greatly to the vibrancy of the local community."

UL Research Institutes and UL Standards & Engagement expect to move employees into the new Evanston headquarters in late 2023. The move will ultimately bring as many as 200 daytime office workers to downtown Evanston, supporting the local economy.

About UL Research Institutes

UL Research Institutes is a leading independent safety science organization with global reach. Dedicated to exploring vital questions related to public safety, we sense and act on risks to humanity and our planet.

Since 1894, our trusted research has engaged the ingenuity of top minds across scientific disciplines to engineer a safer and more sustainable world. Science builds the knowledge required to mitigate increasingly urgent safety problems like environmental and chemical pollution or artificial intelligence inequities — and our rigorous, objective investigations uncover that knowledge.

In collaboration with a global network of scientists and safety professionals, we define the safe and sustainable use of things ranging from legacy materials to new and emerging technologies. Our discoveries support the development of practical standards and policies by UL Standards & Engagement. Together, we are advancing safety science for the greater good.

Discover more at UL.org



About UL Standards & Engagement UL Standards & Engagement translates scientific discoveries into standards and policies that have the power to make a systemic impact on public safety throughout the world.

Distinguished by our independent research and informed foresight, we've been driving cutting-edge science into practical standards since 1903. Our extensive library of standards helps to make everyday things safer, more secure, and more sustainable, from life jackets to batteries to autonomous cars.



It's a mission we pursue across the globe. We partner with leading minds and national standards bodies around the world to draw upon an ever-growing body of scientific knowledge from UL Research Institutes and global experts. Together, we're creating a dynamic road map to a safer future.



Discover more at ULSE.org

Contact

Kristen Delphos

VP, Corporate Communications and Public Relations

UL Research Institutes

kristen.delphos@ul.org

Patrick Deignan

Communications Manager

City of Evanston

pdeignan@cityofevanston.org

UL Standards & Engagement (PRNewswire)

UL Research Institutes and UL Standards & Engagement lease the top four floors of 1603 Orrington Ave., Evanston, Ill. (PRNewswire)

