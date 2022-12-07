VENATOR AUTOMATES PRODUCT CARBON FOOTPRINT WITH HELP FROM ATOS

New partnership supports Venator's sustainability ambition

WYNYARD, UK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venator (NYSE: VNTR) today announced that it is working with Atos – a global leader in digital transformation – to measure the carbon footprint of its products. As Venator increases its focus on sustainability across its operations, this strategic project will enable the business to deliver data on the carbon footprint of its products to its customers and accelerate its sustainability ambitions.

Atos will help Venator gather key insights from its existing data that will enable enterprise-wide deployment of a specialist digital product carbon footprint (PCF) tool originally developed by BASF.

Rob Portsmouth, Senior Vice President, Sustainability at Venator, said: "We're acutely aware that what we do today will impact the world tomorrow. Working in a sustainable way is central to our business. We're proud of our progress but we know we can go further. Working with Atos to automate the carbon footprint calculation of our products is a big step forward. It will help Venator achieve our ambitions by identifying improvements needed to make our business and our product portfolio even more sustainable. Providing product carbon footprint data will also help our customers make more informed choices."

"Our collaboration has shown that Venator is in a very good position to build an automated PCF with their excellent data and ERP process foundation." said Stuart Lemmon, Head of Net Zero Transformation Practice, at Atos. "With this pilot project, Venator will be able to have a clear, transparent and comparable PCF for the products in scope. They will also be able to gain valuable insights into internal and external supply chain dependencies, supported by the graph visualization, which can help them in developing sustainability commitments which span the entire supply chain."

Venator's work with Atos is part of a wider corporate program on sustainability. Over the past year, Venator has:

Liaised with its stakeholders to find out which environmental, social and governance issues matter most to them – pinpointing the highest-priority focus areas for its business

Made a concerted effort to measure its full carbon footprint by incorporating Scope 3 impacts into its assessments

Published its second Sustainability Report "Sustainability. It's our future." and aligned its reporting to GRI standards

Signed the UN Global Compact

Engaged KPMG to assist with the development of its decarbonization program.

The PCF calculation tool and methodology developed by BASF is based on Life Cycle Assessment methodology and calculates cradle-to-gate PCF. The methodology is based on ISO14067:2018 for the carbon footprint of products, which builds on the principles and requirements of the ISO standards 14040:2006 and 14044:2006.

About Venator

Venator is a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products that comprise a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to buildings, protect and extend product life, and reduce energy consumption. We market our products globally to a diversified group of industrial customers through two segments: Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO 2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments and timber treatment businesses. Based in Wynyard, U.K., Venator employs approximately 3,500 associates and sells its products in more than 110 countries.

