ZIRO first to market with Dubber AI for Every User via Microsoft Teams

ZIRO first to market with Dubber AI for Every User via Microsoft Teams

ZIRO and Dubber sign Foundation Agreement enabling every customer to turn calls into AI driven notes and productivity outcomes for MS Teams

Launch of Revolutionary out-of-box productivity for MS Teams, with ZIRO embedding Dubber Moments subscription as a standard feature for every user

ZIRO and Dubber collaborate on growth, upsell to Dubber Notes for MS Teams

ZIRO launching Dubber Moments and Dubber Notes for MS Teams launching January 2023

DALLAS and MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubber Corporation Limited (ASX: DUB), the leading conversational intelligence and unified recording platform for service providers and their customers globally, announced it has signed a Foundation Partner agreement with ZIRO, based in South Denver, Colorado, servicing customers in Canada and the United States. The partnership agreement encompasses a range of Dubber's products, as well as newly released Dubber Moments and Dubber Notes for MS Teams. ZIRO will be launching the relationship to their customers in January 2023 with Dubber supporting their growth via the Dubber Foundation program.

Dubber Logo (PRNewsfoto/Dubber) (PRNewswire)

ZIRO is focused on delivering increased value to their end users. By embedding Dubber Moments within all MS Teams subscriptions provided by ZIRO, their end users get an out-of-the-box productivity feature, with outstanding user experience, differentiated from other providers and powered by Dubber.

Dubber Moments users have the option to upgrade with a click to the fully featured Dubber Notes for MS Teams subscription, which provides a complete automation of meeting and call note taking including AI features such as auto actions items, sections of conversations, speakers, topics and Dubber Moments. Via a collaborative process between Dubber and ZIRO through various channel marketing activities, users will be shown the benefits of upgrading to Dubber Notes for MS Teams.

Dubber's Unified Recording and Unified Recording + Insight suite of packages will also be available via ZIRO.

Steven Karachinsky, CEO, ZIRO:

"We're thrilled to partner with Dubber because they share our passion for innovation and no-hassle values. They take recording to a whole new level by making it accurate, compliant, and actionable. That speaks volumes to us and to our customers, especially those in healthcare and financial institutions. How many times have we sat in meetings and either forgotten to take notes or dreaded making sense of a native app's transcription? With Dubber, those days are over.

"We look forward to working with Dubber and to continue providing more value to customers by making UC easier than ever."

Steve McGovern, CEO, Dubber:

"We're really pleased to be launching a 'Notes' based Foundation program with ZIRO which will enable a fantastic user experience for their customers. ZIRO's passion for innovation and market leading features for their Unified Communications services fits perfectly with the aspirations of Dubber's ground-breaking platform. Customers can put away their pen and paper and enjoy AI driven note taking as a source of information and productivity without having to rely on 'whole of conversation' transcription.

"We look forward to working with ZIRO to help them capitalize on their differentiated product offering to continually deliver more outcomes for more customers, turning UC into an increasingly valuable tool at the core of everyday life and business workflows."

Background:

The Dubber Foundation program is a solution and engagement model which sees Dubber being made available for every user opening up capabilities for differentiation at a Service Provider level.

With the Foundation program a Dubber product is embedded as a standard feature into every service to the end customer. The program then sees both Dubber and the Service Provider engage directly with the customer to introduce higher value products which provide benefits to the customer and drive accretive revenues, improved margin, differentiation and retention for the Service Provider.

About ZIRO:

ZIRO is the only solution provider making Unified Communications simple and easy. We help enterprise IT teams select, set up, and manage their phone, contact center, and meeting room tech with a partner they can trust. With over a decade of UC know-how, ZIRO is changing the status quo so companies can solve their biggest IT challenges without the hassle. For more information, visit https://goziro.com.

About Dubber:

Dubber enables Service Providers to unlock the potential of the network - turning every conversation into an exponential source of value for differentiated innovation, retention, and revenue. Listed on the ASX, Dubber is the clear market leader in conversational intelligence and unified recording - embedded at the heart of over 175 service provider networks.

For more information, please visit Dubber on www.dubber.net or contact:

Dubber Global Investors & Media Terry Alberstein terry@navigatecommunication.com.au +61 (0) 458 484 921

Ziro Investors & Media Ziro Media Achim Klor – Director of Marketing aklor@goziro.com +1-514-379-2128

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dubber