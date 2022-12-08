BD Releases 2022 Global Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Annual Report

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced the release of its second annual Global Inclusion, Diversity and Equity (ID&E) Report for fiscal year 2022.

The report, titled "We are the makers of possible," is an example of how BD is advancing its environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy – Together We Advance. It also showcases the power of diversity of thought through its 77,000 global associates who create the solutions to help fulfill its Purpose of advancing the world of health™.

"For 125 years, BD has delivered innovative products and solutions that have had a profound impact on global health," said Tom Polen, chairman, CEO and president of BD. "The diverse perspectives and experiences of our people fuels our ability to adapt to the evolving needs of patients and customers, and as a result, ID&E is an integral part of everything we do — from setting goals to creating strategies, making decisions, ensuring accountability, and empowering our associates to speak up to help create a better world and better BD."

The report details the progress the company is making towards its 2030+ ESG goals for promoting a healthy workforce and communities. Most specifically, highlighting the improvements made to increase diverse representation by 1% year-over-year at the management and executive levels. The report also features spotlights of its global associates at various levels of the organization, and Associate Resource Groups, who are advancing the culture and driving meaningful change within BD and throughout the communities it serves. The company continues to exceed healthcare industry benchmarks in gender and ethnic diversity representation.

"I am proud of the meaningful progress we are making on our journey to build a more equitable and inclusive BD," said Nicole Thompson, vice president, Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Engagement at BD. "We remain committed to, and most importantly, accountable for providing a workplace and processes that are fair and provide equal access to resources and opportunities. I am encouraged by our momentum and more committed than ever to continue delivering measurable results for our associates, customers and communities."

As part of the company's commitment to ID&E, it regularly participates in external benchmarking surveys to track progress and provide additional visibility to stakeholders. In 2022, BD was recognized for its inclusive policies and practices, including:

Named to Forbes List of World's Best Employers

Named to Forbes List of Best Employers for Diversity

Included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

Named a Noteworthy Company by DiversityInc

Named a Best Place for Vets Employer by Military Times

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 77,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

