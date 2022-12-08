CDG Introduces MBS Integration with Salesforce

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Data Group (CDG) is pleased to announce the recent integration between CDG's MBS consumer and enterprise billing and OSS solution and Salesforce, a global CRM leader. The integration supports automatic Salesforce order creation in MBS for new customers, avoiding swivel-chair activities, and allows MBS clients to manage contact information in either system, providing data integrity and the flexibility to enter and update contact data from either system.

CDG's Chief Technology Officer, Tony Stout, noted that, "Creating an integration between Salesforce and our MBS BSS/OSS solution is just one part of our larger effort to integrate with CRM systems used by the sales and support staff of service providers. We recognize that managing service, support, and sales data across multiple domains and platforms can create disconnects in providing service, maintaining data continuity, and most importantly closing sales. Growing our connections with industry leading CRMs is a crucial step to increasing efficiency, reducing errors, and creating a true 360° subscriber view." In addition to Salesforce, CDG also has existing CRM integrations with CheckPoint and Zoho and is currently developing integrations with Hubspot, CrowdFiber, and Oracle NetSuite, as well as others.

About CDG:

CDG has been providing scalable, accurate (B/OSS) billing and operational support solutions for voice, video, and data for retail and wholesale telecommunications carriers and service providers since 1970. Options include: BDS, Interconnect, CABS, Mediation, MBS Customer Care, Network Elements, Ticketing, Service Provisioning, E-Care, Workflow, CRM / Prospects, and third-party financial, accounting, mapping, and facilities management products.

About Salesforce:

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Source: Communications Data Group

Contact: Ryan Travaille

Phone: 217 402-3445

ryant@cdg.ws

SOURCE Communications Data Group