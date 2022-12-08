King Street Expands Investor Relations Team with Bart O'Connor

Brings over 25 years of asset management experience to further strengthen institutional relationships

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King Street Capital Management ("King Street" or "the Firm"), a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced that Bart O'Connor will join the Firm as a Senior Relationship Manager.

A veteran of the asset management industry, Mr. O'Connor has held executive positions across institutional, retail and advisory markets. Most recently, he was Head of Business Development at Bernzott Capital Advisors where he led and oversaw firm strategy. Previously, he spent nineteen years at Cadence Capital Management, where he most recently served as Managing Director and Head of Trading, developing strong relationships across clients and consultants, including advisors, broker-dealers, endowments and pension funds.

In the role of Senior Relationship Manager, Mr. O'Connor will collaborate with King Street's Investor Relationship team to strengthen the Firm's rapport with clients, while cultivating opportunities to further investor's goals.

"Bart's 25 years of asset management experience across the industry and deep consultant relationships will play a significant role in helping expand our client relationships across the U.S.," said Vincent Dubois-Pelerin, Partner and Global Head of Marketing and Investor Relations at King Street. "We are committed to delivering attractive returns and a seamless experience for our clients and are excited for Bart to join our team in continuing these efforts."

Mr. O'Connor will report to Mr. Dubois-Pelerin.

About King Street Capital Management

King Street is a global alternative investment firm founded in 1995 that manages approximately $22 billion in assets across public and private markets. The firm marries rigorous fundamental research with tactical trading and differentiated sourcing capabilities to identify misunderstood and complex investment opportunities across asset classes, up and down the capital structure. For more information, please visit www.KingStreet.com.

