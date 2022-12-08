NAKS, INC. ANNOUNCES COMPANY SALE TO DALLAS, TEXAS BASED PRIVATE EQUITY GROUP

ELYRIA, Ohio, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Kitchen Solutions, Inc. ("NAKS"), the leading factory-direct manufacturer of commercial kitchen ventilation systems, is pleased to announce its sale to Dallas, Texas based private equity group Valesco Industries.

"We are very excited and proud to have the opportunity to partner with Valesco Industries. NAKS, the disruptive B2B commercial kitchen ventilation system leader, and their brands are poised for growth. With Valesco's talented and experienced leadership team, the NAKS platform will be accelerated and taken to the next level, while remaining true to the core values that got the Company to where it is today" said Sacha Polakoff, CEO & President.

NAKS and HoodMart [the #1 online One Stop Hood Shop], specializes in the design, manufacture, and direct sale of leading-edge commercial restaurant ventilation systems including: Type I & Type II kitchen hoods, ventless hoods, fire suppression, exhaust & supply fans, slip fit round ductwork, custom fabrication, and walk-in coolers for the large and growing commercial cooking industry. All products can be purchased separately or as part of a complete ventilation system.

The innovative and disruptive technologies developed by NAKS' Engineering team have allowed for all NAKS' UL710 listed hoods to exceed industry standards:

UL Listed to ANSI/UL710, when most other manufacturers are only ETL Listed to the UL710 standard

NAKS' Short Cycle hoods have been tested by Frontier Energy, a third-party industry testing lab, with make-up air results exceeding those of comparable PSP hood systems. NAKS baffled short-cycle air makeup air decreases operating cost and maintains comfort in the kitchen.

NAKS, the food truck and trailer ventilation system leader released in 2022 to all its customers the first of its kind UL listed integrated hood and fan. The Patent Pending hood technology is disrupting an industry with new solutions, including removal of the mushroom fans from the top of food trucks or trailers. The industry that has not seen a ventilation system design change for over 20+ years in this category.

NAKS UL710 hoods have been tested and proven to reduce operating costs with the lowest CFM per linear foot in the industry for over 700-degree appliances (UL or ETL)

NAKS has the first UL or ETL Listed hood that does not require a factory cut duct connection

Additional new products are coming soon. NAKS is developing additional products which are highly complementary to its current product line. Watch for news on these new products in 2023.

About Valesco Industries

Valesco is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm that focuses on making control and non-control investments in select growth-oriented small- and lower- middle-market businesses engaged in manufacturing, distribution, and business-to-business services. Valesco specializes in partnering with a company's management team to support its growth objectives. As long-term industry veterans, the principals have capitalized and built numerous successful businesses, serving those companies in varying roles as investors, managers, advisors, and directors.

