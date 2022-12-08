Reliable and Future-Proof Connection of CAN FD with PROFINET

GREENFIELD, Mass., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- esd electronics has extended its new PROFINET gateway family by a variant for CAN FD. Just like the whole series, the new gateway CAN-PN/2-FD is based on the CPU SitaraTM AM4377. It operates as a PROFINET IO device and connects CAN FD devices with PROFINET controllers. It works with a maximum of 1440 bytes input and output process data on the PROFINET IO bus.

The new CAN-PN/2-FD gateway is the first fieldbus gateway to connect CAN FD with PROFINET

A typical application of the gateway is the interconnection of commercially available PROFINET controllers, such as a SIMATIC S7 or others, with the CAN FD bus. The new standardized technology offers long-term availability and thus future security.

On the CAN side, the gateway acts like an ordinary bus node, so that CAN FD and Classic CAN frames from any of the CAN networks can be transferred to the PROFINET side. It supports usable baud rates from 10 kbps to 8 mbps and CAN data up to 64 bytes per frame. The gateway is backwards compatible and thus also supports Classic CAN (2.0A/B).

The CAN frames in form of process data can be configured via modules and therefore allow direct integration into the PLC address space. Up to 512 modules are available per gateway. In addition to the process data, record object data can be used for asynchronous sending and receiving of CAN frames and for reading CAN statistics. Reliable data transmission is guaranteed even at high CAN bus loads.

For the analysis of the CAN bus and to identify configuration errors, the user can use CANreal and other free of charge CAN tools by esd to watch the CAN bus "live" via the USB interface. The gateway can be configured via PROFINET configuration tools such as the SIMATIC Manager or the TIA Portal. Thus, there is no need for an extra configuration tool for the gateway. In addition to the existing features, esd electronics also offers the possibility of individual adaptation of the gateways according to customer requirements. https://esd.eu/en/products/can-pn-2?mtm_campaign=pr_newswire&mtm_kwd=can-pn-2-fd

esd electronics, Inc

about esd electronics gmbh:

esd electronics is an internationally operating company located in Hannover, Lower Saxony, Germany. The medium-size company develops and manufactures hardware and software for the industrial automation market with a main focus on custom-specific solutions. This comprises the development of flat modules and systems based on PowerPC as well as ARM and Intel processors.

Furthermore esd electronics is specialized in the design of fieldbus systems such as CAN (CANopen, CAN-FD) PROFIBUS, PROFINET, EtherCAT and wireless coupling. The company develops plug-in card families for instance AMC, CompactPCI, PMC, PCI, PCIe, VMEbus and XMC as well as USB devices. For most automation systems esd electronics offers different standard and real-time operating systems as well as qualified support. This particularly includes VxWorks, QNX, RTX, OS-9, Linux und Windows and others. The custom-specific automation solutions are developed by a team of highly qualified and motivated engineers.

The manufacturing capacities are available from prototyping to larger serial production. Training and workshops complete the development services. esd electronics is mainly active in the industrial sectors of automotive and machine industry, medical as well as aerospace technology.

The esd-group comprises an US subsidiary and long-lasting partnerships with distributors in Japan, China and Israel as well as distributors in the European area.

This text has been drafted for journalistic purposes and does not contain any trademark-related notations. In its own publications esd electronics refers to trade marks in accordance with https://esd.eu/en/content/trademark-notices



