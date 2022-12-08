Richmond American Set to Build New Phase in Polk County Community

Seasons at Eden Hills II will offer several exciting ranch and two-story floor plans

LAKE ALFRED, Fla., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that it has recently purchased and closed on 51 homesites in Lake Alfred. An additional 50 homesites will be added next summer.

The land is set to become a new phase in a popular Polk County community, Seasons at Eden Hills (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsAtEdenHills). This notable addition will offer seven single- and two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsOrlando), designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

The Ammolite, Azure, Moonstone, Pearl, Ruby, Slate and Tourmaline floor plans are ideal for homebuyers seeking design flexibility and those looking to downsize without downgrading. They will also appeal to buyers relocating from Orange, Hillsborough and Seminole Counties in search of more affordable housing options. Part of the centrally located Lakeland–Winter Haven Metropolitan Area and boasting close proximity to the Polk Parkway, Seasons at Eden Hills offers a great option for Tampa and Orlando commuters.

More about Seasons at Eden Hills II:

New single- and two-story homes with designer details

Thoughtfully designed floor plans with up to 6 bedrooms and approx. 2,800 sq. ft.

Community pool, playground and cabana

Easy access to theme parks, airports and downtown Orlando via I-4

Close proximity to lakes, parks and other outdoor recreation

Several lakefront homesites with more set to be added

Enhanced exterior elevations available!

Everyone who builds a brand-new Richmond American home from the ground up at Seasons at Eden Hills II will have the opportunity to meet with a professional design consultant to choose colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Seasons at Eden Hills is located at 512 Aviana Street in Lake Alfred. Call 407.287.6285 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 230,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

