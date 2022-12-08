Ruppert Landscape Gives Employees $28 Million in Appreciation Bonuses Following Announcement of Strategic Partnership with Knox Lane

LAYTONSVILLE, Md., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruppert Landscape is pleased to announce it has given appreciation bonuses to all employees with tenure over one year as a thanks for the role they've played in the company's growth and development. Excluding the top leadership team, 1200 employees received bonuses ranging from $7,000 to just over $200,000 from proceeds garnered through the company's recent partnership with investment firm, Knox Lane.

This bonus is money that is well-deserved and a way for us to acknowledge the value of our teams' contributions...

This surprise announcement was made at branch gatherings of Ruppert employees who were learning of the strategic partnership. The bonuses were given by the company to thank all employees for their extraordinary hard work and dedication that has propelled the company's growth. Bonus amounts were determined based on years of service and salary.

"Everyone receiving this bonus was instrumental in helping create the value that we've been able to realize," said CEO Craig Ruppert. "This bonus is money that is well-deserved and a way for us to acknowledge the value of our teams' contributions and the essential role that they will play in our company's future."

The company's history dates to the 1970s when Craig Ruppert, then a teenager, began cutting his neighbors' yards to earn money. From those early beginnings, the company has grown dramatically and today serves commercial clients in over nine states.

About Ruppert Landscape

Ruppert Landscape has been a market-leading provider of commercial landscape services for nearly 50 years. Headquartered in Laytonsville, Maryland, the company employs nearly 1900 people and serves customers from 30 branches throughout the Eastern United States. Its reputation for commitment to employees, exceptional customer service and giving back to its community have supported the company's steady organic growth and its position as an industry leader. For more information, please visit www.ruppertlandscape.com.

About Knox Lane

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane is a growth-oriented investment firm comprised of a team of accomplished investors and operators with a shared work history and a strong track record of partnering with leading companies to accelerate transformational growth. Knox Lane employs an investor-operator mindset and seeks to provide support across a number of business components, including human capital, brand management, end-to-end digital transformation, sourcing, supply chain and logistics, strategic acquisitions and business development. For more information, please visit www.knoxlane.com

