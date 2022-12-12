Calyx Peak, Inc., Brings Local Cannabis Company to Massachusetts

First of two Massachusetts cannabis retail stores slated to launch December 12, 2022

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyx Peak, Inc. (herein referred to as "Calyx Peak" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator ("MSO"), has announced that it will be opening its first of two local Massachusetts retail cannabis storefronts in Swampscott, MA.

Local Cannabis Co. (PRNewswire)

Calyx Peak will be launching these storefronts under the name "Local Cannabis Company", and the first will host its grand opening on December 12, 2022, at 10:00am.

The first Local Cannabis Company location will be at 16 New Ocean Street in Swampscott, nestled in a main business sector in the city with ample parking and convenient access being approximately 400 yards to the Swampscott MBTA Commuter Rail station.

Erin Carachilo, CEO at Calyx Peak, said, "Local Cannabis Company is in a prime location, 15 miles northeast up the coast from Boston in North Shore's Swampscott. We are proud of our design, which compliments the historic beauty of Swampscott as well as the ability to serve and provide an unparalleled experience to the community."

Calyx Peak, Inc., continues its trend of cannabis industry growth with the launch of the new store. Co-founder Howard Keum said, "This establishes our retail footprint in our third state, and we are looking forward to adding our presence in a third state by the end of 2023."

"We are proud to complete a total rebuild of the building and are looking forward to serving the needs of the Swampscott community while bringing our award-winning expertise to Massachusetts," said Howard Keum.

Local Cannabis Company plans on having bundles and promotional items at its grand opening event. Right now, the Local Cannabis Company rewards program is open. Members receive a discount with their first purchase, a free swag bag, exclusive offers, and more. Further details can be found at https://swampscott.localcannabiscompany.com/.

ABOUT CALYX PEAK, INC.

Calyx Peak, Inc., is a premier multi-state cannabis operator ("MSO") in California, Missouri, and Massachusetts operating multiple dispensaries and 300,000+ square feet of legally licensed cultivation, extraction, and distribution facilities across the U.S.

Website: https://localcannabiscompany.com/

16 New Ocean St, Swampscott, MA 01907 (PRNewswire)

Calyx Peak, Inc. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Calyx Peak, Inc.