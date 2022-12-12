Grammy-Winning Zac Brown Band to Headline Concert for Legends at 2023 Enshrinement Week

Tickets on sale Dec.16 for 'From the Fire Tour' show on Aug. 5 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton

CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company ("HOFV" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announces that it will partner with The Pro Football Hall of Fame to bring Zac Brown Band to headline the 2023 Concert for Legends presented by Ford at part of Enshrinement Week powered by Johnson Controls.

The Hall of Fame Village date is a stop on the multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning recording artists' national "From the Fire Tour."

Tickets for the show, scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Saturday, Aug. 5 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, will go on sale at 10 a.m. ET Friday, Dec. 16, through hofvillage.com

"We are thrilled to partner with the Pro Football Hall of Fame to continue bringing world-class performers like Zac Brown Band to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium for the Concert for Legends during Enshrinement Week," said HOFV President and CEO Michael Crawford. "This event held in our unique venue during this special time in Canton is another example of the high-caliber entertainment and unique experiences that we're bringing to the Hall of Fame Village as we continue to grow our business as a premier destination for sports and entertainment."

"New fans soon will realize what longtime fans familiar with Zac Brown Band already know: This show will be a terrific fit for Enshrinement Weekend," said Jim Porter, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. "The Hall, along with our partners at Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co., are thrilled to reveal this date as part of the band's national tour announcement. Zac Brown Band stands among the elite performers in the music industry today and bring a high-energy, engaging and entertaining show everywhere they perform."

The new set of dates for Zac Brown Band, produced by Live Nation, arrives on the heels of 2022's "Out in the Middle Tour" and the release of "The Comeback (Deluxe)" album, which features re-recorded tracks with some of music's biggest stars, including Blake Shelton, James Taylor, Jimmy Buffett, Cody Johnson, Jamey Johnson and Ingrid Andress. The "Out in the Middle Tour" saw the band perform at Wrigley Field, Hollywood Bowl, Truist Park and the famed Fenway Park, where they hold the record for most consecutive sold-out shows with 13. Just ahead of their own record-breaking sellout, Zac Brown Band was inducted into the Fenway Music Hall of Fame, joining only Paul McCartney and Billy Joel.

The "From the Fire Tour," which marks the band's 10th North American tour, will continue through November. It will showcase "Zac Brown Band's one-of-a-kind, Southern rock style, serving as an ode to fans and those that have lent a helping hand to pull this country out from the fire of these past few years and helped us all get back on our feet and unify as one," the band said in its release.

The band will perform over 30 shows and will be joined by an incredible group of opening acts on select dates throughout the tour, including Marcus King, Tenille Townes, and King Calaway. The opening act for Concert for Legends date at the Hall of Fame Village in Canton will be announced soon.

"This past year was monumental, and we're thrilled to bring all that momentum with us into 2023 and onto the 'From the Fire Tour,'" Brown said. "We are all like family in this band and having the opportunity to bring our music from city to city is something we never take for granted. We can't wait to be back out on the road with our fans."

Citi is the official card of Zac Brown Band's tour, so Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning at noon Wednesday, Dec. 12 until 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit CitiEntertainment.com. The "Zamily" Legacy Fan Club Pre-Sale will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, followed by the "Zamily" Fan Club General Pre-Sale at 11 a.m. Wednesday, the VIP Pre-Sale at noon Wednesday and the Spotify Pre-Sale at noon Thursday.

ABOUT HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

ABOUT THE HALL OF FAME VILLAGE

Hall of Fame Village is a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. Owned by the Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the Village currently has over $250 million worth of assets under management and is one of the largest ongoing construction projects in Ohio. Phase I of the project entailed the construction of the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, a world-class 20,000 seat, sports and entertainment stadium, and the National Youth Football and Sports Complex. Phase II, currently under construction, added the Constellation Center for Excellence, the Center for Performance, and will add a Fan Engagement Zone, a Hall of Fame indoor waterpark and a Hilton Tapestry Hotel. Phase III is currently in planning stages. For more information, visit www.HOFVillage.com.

ABOUT THE PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME

Located in Canton, Ohio, the birthplace of the National Football League, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit institution with the Mission to Honor the Heroes of the Game, Preserve its History, Promote its Values, & Celebrate Excellence Together.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. AAM accreditation is national recognition for the museum's commitment to excellence and the highest professional standards of museum operation and public service.

Hundreds of thousands of fans from across the globe travel to Canton annually to experience an inspirational, interactive museum that chronicles America's most popular sport. Fans can also enjoy the Hall of Fame Store at the Hall, and online at www.profootballhof.com/store , for merchandise from all 32 NFL clubs plus the Hall of Fame. Proceeds from the Store support the Hall's Mission. Gridiron Glory Myrtle Beach opened in South Carolina last summer, giving fans another opportunity to experience "The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame." For more information, go to HOFMyrtleBeach.com .

Construction on Hall of Fame Village Powered by Johnson Controls, a mixed-use development project, is under way in Canton to transform the Hall of Fame's campus.

ABOUT ZAC BROWN BAND

Zac Brown Band is a multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning, Southern rock group led by front man Zac Brown. Throughout their career spanning more than a decade, Zac Brown Band has had six consecutive albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debut at #1 on Billboard's Country Albums chart. To date, the group has won three GRAMMY Awards, including Best New Artist in 2010, sold more than 30 million singles, 9 million albums, amassed over 10 billion catalog streams, achieved 16 #1 radio singles and are the second act to top both the Country and Active Rock formats. Zac Brown Band has headlined 9 North American Tours and currently holds the record for most consecutive sold-out shows at the iconic Fenway Park. Symbolic of their massive success at the ballpark, in July 2022, Zac Brown Band was inducted into the Fenway Music Hall of Fame, joining music icons Paul McCartney and Billy Joel. Since their debut, Zac Brown Band has developed a reputation with critics and fans alike as one of the most dynamic live performers, marked by strong musicianship that defies genre boundaries.

ABOUT LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com

