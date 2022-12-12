Planet Based Foods Announces Partnership with Oregon-Based Supermarket Chain

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTCQB: PBFFF) (FRA: AZ0) ("PBFG", "Planet Based Foods" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that popular Oregon-based supermarket chain, Market of Choice, will now feature the Company's products across all 11 in-store locations.

This announcement is expected to commence effective immediately, which is especially timely for the Company as December is typically the busiest month for grocery stores and supermarkets, falling between American Thanksgiving and the holiday season. Currently, The Southwest Burger, a hemp seed, brown rice and pea protein burger with a kick can be found on shelves at various Market of Choice locations, while The Original Burger will be available later in January 2023. Planet Based Foods' Original and Southwest Taquitos, made from a hemp based crumble in a vegan and gluten-free corn tortilla will also be available in late January 2023.

The primary distributor for this location will be United Natural Foods Inc. ("UNFI"), located in Ridgefield, Washington. UNFI remains to be a critical supplier for many supermarket chains and grocery store outlets that have partnered with Planet Based Foods in the Pacific Northwest. More information on this distribution partnership can be found on the Company's November 9, 2022, news release here .

When asked about the launching of their products in Market of Choice stores, Planet Based Foods CEO and co-founder Braelyn Davis said, "We're thrilled to be partnering with supermarket chains large and small across the country to sustain brand recognition and stimulate growth. Market of Choice is especially committed to providing natural and organic items to their shoppers, and we anticipate our products will be well-received."

Founded in 1979 in Cottage Grove, Oregon by Richard Wright, Sr., Market of Choice is a grocery style supermarket chain with headquarters located in Eugene, Oregon. Market of Choice is now run by the founder's son, Rick Wright, where he acknowledges the value of his father's principles for quality foods and a hospitable shopping experience. There are now a total of 11 store locations spreading across the state in cities including Portland, Eugene, Ashland, West Linn, Corvallis, Bend and Medford. In 2008, Market of Choice was one of the first supermarket chains in the region to remove the use of single-use plastic bags from their stores.

PBFG, through its wholly-owned subsidiary in San Diego, California, Planet Based Foods, is a producer of sustainable plant-based meat substitutes. Planet Based Foods was founded in 2018 in San Diego, California with a mission to build a better food system by providing hemp-formulated superfood products to people today that support our planet tomorrow, all Planet Based Foods products are 100% vegan. Planet Based Foods creates clean, non-GMO, nutrient-dense food that's built for the future: the first line of plant-based meats with sustainable hemp as the number-one ingredient. Founded by former nutrition coach and cannabis marketer Braelyn Davis, food scientist and plant-based pioneer Robert Davis, and restaurant industry veteran Ted Cash, the company is on a mission to establish hemp as a nutrient-dense protein source that can feed the world sustainably for generations to come. Planet Based Foods' suite of products includes its new consumer line of nutritious frozen foods, as well as plant-based meat ingredients and handheld comfort foods for foodservice and restaurants.

For further details about the Company and the listing transaction, please refer to the Company's listing statement at www.thecse.com as well as the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . To view information about the Company and subscribe to automated email alerts for future news and public filings, visit the Planet Based Foods website at www.planetbasedfoods.com .

