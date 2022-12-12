South Star Battery Metals Successfully Completes First Phase of Drilling and Pilot Plant Metallurgical Testing for Its Graphite Project in Alabama, US and Announces Positive Preliminary Results

Highlights:

Successful completion of maiden drilling program confirming at- or near-surface mineralization with 16.5m (CD2201) at 2.73% Cg, 18m (CD2202) at 2.67% Cg, 28.5m (CD2203) at 2.50% Cg, 51m (CD2204) at 2.35% Cg, 9.5m (CD2209) at 2.42% Cg, and 8m (CD2210) at 2.90% Cg.

All drilling assays should be completed yearend 2022. All information and data will be compiled and used to complete the maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate planned for Q1 2023.

Successful completion of 3-ton pilot plant metallurgical testing confirms the bench scale testing results and flowsheet. The pilot plant generated approximately 30kg of 94% Cg concentrates that will be used for characterization of physiochemical properties and advanced value-add/battery testing.

Advanced value-add/battery testing is planned to be completed in Q2 2023.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBD), is pleased to announce the completion of its maiden drilling campaign on schedule at its Ceylon Project in Coosa County, Alabama, United States. The drill program was carried out by Logan Drilling USA and consisted of 12 holes of HQ core and totaled 506 meters. Sample assays for the first 6 holes were completed at Activation Laboratory Ltd. ("Actlabs") in Ontario, Canada, and the remaining results are expected to be completed by the end of the year. The Company would also like to announce that pilot plant metallurgical testing of 3 tons of bulk sampled material at the Mineral Research Laboratory of North Carolina State University ("MRL") is also complete. Three tons of sampled material from the project were milled and subjected to rougher and cleaner flotation steps to produce approximately 30 kgs of flake graphite concentrate. The concentrate will be sent to our technological partner in the United States ("US Lab"1) for physical and chemical characterization and value-add/battery testing.

Richard Pearce, CEO of South Star, said, "This is a very exciting 100% hit rate on our first six holes. All the holes have significant intervals with grades ranging from 2% to 4.5% Cg and consistent mineralized zones at- or near-surface. Visually all the holes had good mineralized intervals, and so far, assays have confirmed our understanding of the geologic models, lithologies, mineralization and controls. We are pleased with these encouraging results and excited to get our maiden NI43-101 resource estimate out in Q1 of 2023. Strong preliminary results close to potential customers and high-tech users of graphite is extremely encouraging for the commercial value of this deposit, particularly in these times when supplies are becoming scarce and secure supply chains are increasingly prized. South Star has two great assets in stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions and the team to build and operate them. We have also wrapped up our 3-ton pilot testing program on schedule. The test successfully confirmed the general flowsheet and generated the concentrate samples we need for characterization and advanced battery testing. We plan on getting drills back in the field in Q2/Q3 2023 and completing a NI43-101 PEA by end of 2023."

1 The United States laboratory ("US Lab") specializes in advanced graphite materials and value-add testing for battery and non-battery applications. The US Lab company name has not been published for the purposes of preserving a commercial advantage for South Star Battery Metals in the marketplace.

DRILLING RESULTS

The maiden drilling program was based on the previous mapping, trenching and sampling. The program was designed to test the geologic model, lithologies, controls and mineralization. Drill collar locations for the 12 holes in Phase 1 can be viewed on a map on South Star's website and accessed here (Exploration Map). During the drilling, several potentially promising zones were intersected as can be seen in the below photographs (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Mineralized Drill Core (CNW Group/South Star Battery Metals Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Assay samples were sent to ActLabs and graphitic carbon (%Cg) was tested using LECO analysis. Actlabs is an accredited independent laboratory with the ISO 9001:2015 & ISO/IEC 17025:2017 registrations. Initial assay results have confirmed the prospectivity of several significant intersections as seen in Table 1 below.

Table 1: Significant intersections in the first six holes drilled at the Ceylon Project (CNW Group/South Star Battery Metals Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Assays from the final six holes of the Phase 1 drilling program are expected to be completed prior to year-end. Samples of standards, blanks and duplicates were systematically included with the core samples as part of South Star's ongoing QA/QC protocol.

PILOT PLANT METALLURGICAL TESTING

A bulk sampling program was carried out in 2019 at the Ceylon Project during which a total of approximately 100 tons of prospective material from 8 locations were extracted, crushed and placed in 1-ton super sacks. All sacks were sealed, marked for identification and securely stored in a commercial warehouse. A one-ton sample sack was selected from each of 3 sample locations and sent to the MRL for pilot and bench scale work. The bulk sample locations selected are identified as CMB002, CMB005 and CMB007 (Exploration Map) and were chosen to be representative across the project area. Approximately 30 kgs of bulk flake concentrate with an average Cg grade of 94.12% was produced. Intermediate process samples including ore, rougher concentrate and tails were preserved for further testing. The bulk graphite concentrate will be transported to the US Lab to complete an advanced graphite metals and value-add testing program. The program will encompass:

Characterization of physiochemical properties;

Carbothermal purification;

Micronization;

Spheronization and coating;

Cathode conductivity enhancement material;

LiB coin cell construction and long-term cycling;

Coating dispersion;

Expandability; and

Market analysis to maximize profitability for a basket of goods produced from and based on the Ceylon Project's graphite characteristics.

About South Star Battery Metals Corp

South Star Battery Metals Corp. is a Canadian battery metals project developer focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in the Americas. South Star's Santa Cruz Graphite Project, located in Southern Bahia, Brazil is the first of a series of industrial and battery metals projects that will be put into production. Brazil is the second-largest graphite-producing region in the world with more than 80 years of continuous mining. Santa Cruz has at-surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot-plant testing (>30t) has been completed. The results of the testing show that approximately 65% of Cg concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95%-99% Cg. With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star is fully funded for Phase 1, and the 12-month construction and commissioning are underway. Santa Cruz will be the first new graphite production in the Americas since 1996 with Phase 1 commercial production projected in Q4 2023.

South Star's next project in the development pipeline is a project in Alabama located in the middle of a developing electric vehicle, aerospace and defense hub in the southeastern United States. The Project is a historic mine active during World Wars I & II. Trenching, phase 1 drilling, sampling, analysis and preliminary metallurgic testing has been completed. The testing indicated a traditional crush/grind/flotation concentration circuit achieved grades of approximately 94-97% with approximately 86% recoveries. South Star is executing on its plan to create a multi-asset, diversified battery metals company with near-term operations in strategic jurisdictions. South Star trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STS, and on the OTCQB under the symbol STSBF.

South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, ongoing education and stewardship. To learn more, please visit the Company website at http://www.southstarbatterymetals.com .

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, P.E., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of South Star Battery Metals Corp.

