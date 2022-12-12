Surgical Notes Earns Top Workplace Award

Employee feedback on company culture leads to impressive recognition for ASC industry leader.

DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Notes, a nationwide provider of billing services and solutions for the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) and surgical hospital markets, announces it has been awarded a "Top Workplaces 2022" honor by Dallas/Fort Worth Metro Area Top Workplaces.

Awards are determined based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology company Energage. The confidential survey measures 15 cultural factors pivotal to the success of any organization.

The award is a recognition of the ongoing work that goes into making Surgical Notes a highly desirable destination for employment, said Randy Bishop, president and chief executive officer for Surgical Notes. "We have assembled a tremendously skilled and supportive team at Surgical Notes — one that has helped make us a leader in the ASC industry and a business that attracts and retains impressive talent. The Top Workplaces award is a testament to our staff and the efforts to create an attractive work environment where employees have the opportunity to grow and thrive individually and as part of the Surgical Notes team."

Surgical Notes' core values of service excellence, transparency, teamwork, accountability, hard work, and positive attitude shape the company and serve as the foundation of its culture. Surgical Notes maintains an almost entirely remote workforce, providing staff with the ease and flexibility of working from their homes while giving the company the opportunity to attract top talent nationwide. Employees receive competitive salaries and benefits and can participate in a 401(k) program with employer matching. Staff also receive paid time off and paid company holidays as well as additional paid time off for parental leave, volunteering, and more.

"We have long considered Surgical Notes a top place to work," Bishop says. "It's gratifying that our people agree strongly enough to earn us this great award."

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Surgical Notes is the premier revenue cycle management and billing services partner for the ambulatory surgery center and surgical hospital markets. Our expert teams with ASC-specific experience provide scalable billing, transcription, coding, and document management services and solutions that fully integrate with all leading ASC practice management systems. The largest management companies and hundreds of ASCs that partner with Surgical Notes experience and benefit from immediate operational and financial improvements that exceed industry performance levels. To find out more about Surgical Notes and its ASC revenue cycle and billing solutions, visit www.SurgicalNotes.com.

