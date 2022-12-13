CENTRAL MICHIGAN RUNNING BACK DECLARES FOR 2023 NFL DRAFT & SIGNS WITH DETROIT AGENCY

VIP Sports Management now represents star from Detroit

DETROIT, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Michigan star running back Arthur "LEW" Nichols has hired VIP Sports Management of Detroit, Michigan, as his sports agency of record as he declares for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 2021 NCAA rushing king from Detroit who attended Cass Technical High School, has amassed over 3000 career rushing yards for Central Michigan, averaging 5 yards per carry. Though Nichols' 2022 season was impacted by a few minor injuries and despite only playing in 9 games, he rushed for over 600 yards and had 6 touchdowns.

"I am excited to join the VIP team," Nichols said. "Paul, David, and the VIP team, are smart, aggressive, and they understand me, my ability, drive, and goal to be the best running back in the NFL."

Founded in 2014 by attorney David W. Jones and former MSU football player Paul Bobbitt, VIP Sports Management is a certified, full-service sports agency whose clients consist of current and former NFL players and several 2023 NFL draft prospects. In addition to contract negotiations, the company provides draft preparation and training, endorsements and marketing, and post-career planning and management.

"It's good to work with, not only someone who grew up in our home state, but also someone as talented and versatile as Lew Nichols," said Jones. "He's proven that he has been one of the best running backs in college football these last two years. We plan to make sure he's well represented at contract time."

Nichols will prepare for the NFL combine in South Florida.

