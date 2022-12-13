EVOQ Therapeutics to Collaborate with JDRF

- Collaboration will develop EVOQ'S novel platform technology in Type 1 diabetes

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOQ Therapeutics, Inc. (EVOQ), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs to treat patients afflicted with autoimmune diseases, today announced a collaboration with JDRF for the development of a new drug platform for antigen-specific immune-tolerizing therapy against Type 1 diabetes (T1D).

EVOQ Therapeutics (PRNewswire)

JDRF's Industry Discovery and Development Partnership program will support and fund the development of EVOQ's proprietary NanoDisc platform to develop a next generation immunotherapy against T1D. EVOQ's technology is engineered to prime the immune system to orchestrate an immune response towards immune tolerance.

"This is an exciting time for EVOQ. Having demonstrated pre-clinical efficacy in multiple autoimmune diseases, EVOQ is enthusiastic to work closely with JDRF on Type 1 diabetes," said William Brinkerhoff, CEO at EVOQ Therapeutics.

"JDRF is thrilled to work alongside the dedicated team at EVOQ Therapeutics at this exciting time," said Joshua A. Vieth, Ph.D., director of research at JDRF. "EVOQ's NanoDisc platform technology and novel strategy of priming the immune system to orchestrate an immune response towards immune tolerance has the potential to become a transformative immunotherapy for patients suffering from T1D."

About JDRF

JDRF's mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent, and treat type 1 diabetes (T1D) and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2.5 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally and globally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a global stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States, around the world, and at our five international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement, and a shared vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.org or follow us on Twitter (@JDRF), Facebook (@myjdrf), and Instagram (@jdrfhq).

About EVOQ Therapeutics

EVOQ Therapeutics is advancing a pipeline of disease-specific immune modulators to treat patients afflicted with autoimmune diseases. EVOQ's technology platform utilizes a proprietary NanoDisc that has been optimized to deliver antigens to restore immune tolerance. The collaboration with JDRF follows the announcement of EVOQ's partnership with AMGEN in January 2021 for the discovery and development of novel drugs for autoimmune disorders.

For more information, please visit www.evoqtherapeutics.com

