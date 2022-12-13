Girihlet Announces Know-How Agreement with Mayo Clinic

Prospective study will provide training datasets to bolster ImmuneScanner, a tool for classifying responses to autoimmune therapies, to personalize treatments

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Girihlet, an Oakland biotech that is developing ImmuneScanner, announced today that it has entered into a know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic to monitor a cohort of patients starting treatment for Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS). The goal is to expand these techniques for personalized therapies to address other autoimmune diseases that impact millions of patients.

Monitoring treatments for Ankylosing Spondylitis using ImmuneScanner

Girihlet's ImmuneScanner technology suite will use their proprietary technology and algorithms to measure the effects of autoimmunity treatments through a non-invasive blood draw. Data collected through Girihlet's T cell profiling technology (Tseek) will be used to train algorithms and classify the response to immuno-suppressive therapies as either harmful or beneficial and develop metrics for recommending appropriate treatment. Girihlet will work closely with Dr. John Davis III, Rheumatologist at Mayo Clinic, and other experts in the field to test and validate their approach.

The data generation component of ImmuneScanner is Tseek, an accurate, sensitive, and economical assay to profile T cells in humans and animals. Previously, it has been used to study the efficacy of vaccines and cancer immunotherapy, transplant rejection in model animals, and causes of colitis in mouse models. A database of repertoires from a diverse panel of healthy humans has also been built.

"ImmuneScanner generates a snapshot of the T cells of the immune system, empowering doctors to monitor individual response to therapies, to personalize treatments (modify dosage, drugs). We want to address and prevent a painful journey of taking expensive drugs with heavy side effects," Anitha Jayaprakash, CEO of Girihlet explains.

"As an autoimmune patient who has undergone many different immunosuppressive therapies that were determined by trial and error, I believe ImmuneScanner can revolutionize the treatment of these conditions," shares Ian Weisberger, Investor & patient advisor.

Dr. Davis and Mayo Clinic have a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education, and research.

About Girihlet

Girihlet is developing a multi-dimensional platform, ImmuneScanner, that will accelerate the development of disease-monitoring and therapeutic strategies for complex autoimmune disorders. ImmuneScanner is based on proprietary assays and computational algorithms. Investors include IndieBio at SOSV, True Ventures and Ian Weisberger.

For more information, please contact Dr. Anitha Jayaprakash

Contact: anitha@girihlet.com or https://immunescanner.com/contact

