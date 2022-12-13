Ledger Integrates With Dispatch To Offer an On-Chain Messaging Inbox For Its 5 Million Users

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dispatch , an on-chain messaging and analytics tool using web3 tech to drive engagement and outcomes, today announced an integration of its Inbox app with Ledger, a trusted platform for digital assets and web3.

The Dispatch protocol enables brands and token issuers to engage and communicate directly with the wallet addresses that comprise their communities via NFTs. This opens a direct line of communication between projects and their communities, eliminating the need for email addresses and other user platforms built with web2 consumers in mind.

Previously, Dispatch messages were limited to static NFTs in users' wallets because of rendering constraints. With this Dispatch Inbox integration, Ledger becomes the first wallet to let users fully engage with Dispatch messages, which now appear in the form of mini apps, or fully featured NFTs rendered directly in the Ledger Live interface. This means that, through the Dispatch Inbox app, users will be able to view and engage with messages from their favorite projects including event invitations, incentivized surveys, company announcements, and more. For example, a brand that has previously dropped an NFT can now reach out to holders to ask them to provide product feedback, all right in their wallets and without relying on web2 data. This will help users stay up to date, without relying on numerous messaging applications and social platforms for the latest information.

"This integration is an exciting step in beginning a new way of communicating in web3," said Byron Sorrells, Head of Dispatch. "We're bringing the full experience of trusted Dispatch messages—from rendering to engagement—to Ledger users through their trusted wallets. We've only just begun to scratch the surface of what is possible in on-chain communications and look forward to exploring new ways for projects, brands and their communities to interact."

"Dispatch is a great example of a developer making use of our open source platform to deliver value to users," said Carl Anderson, VP of Consumer Engineering at Ledger. "Anyone can follow in their path, and we are proud to support the web3 innovators that believe in security and self-custody, and decide to build with us."

Dispatch launched in 2022 and was incubated by IEX Group, Inc ("IEX"), which builds technology that levels the playing field to advance competitive markets and helps innovative businesses thrive. Dispatch's roadmap includes collaborations with household brands across web2 and web3, and additional message types that support functionality such as donations, payments, DAO voting, developer surveys, and special event invitations.

About Dispatch

Digital Asset Communications LLC ("Dispatch") operates an on-chain messaging and analytics platform that connects global markets, companies and consumers by enabling direct communication between a token issuer and the wallet of a token holder. From investor communications to customer engagement, Dispatch promotes transparency and ease of access in the new and rapidly growing web3 industry. Dispatch is a wholly owned subsidiary of IEX Group, Inc. Learn more about Dispatch at www.dispatch.xyz .

About Ledger

Founded in 2014, Ledger is the global platform for digital assets and Web3. Over 20% of the world's crypto assets are secured through Ledger Nanos. Headquartered in Paris and Vierzon, with offices in London, New York, Singapore and Portland Ledger has a team of more than 700 professionals developing a variety of products and services to enable individuals and companies to securely buy, store, swap, grow and manage crypto assets – including the Ledger hardware wallets line with more than 5 millions units already sold in 180 countries. Learn more about Ledger at https://www.ledger.com/

