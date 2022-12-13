MRI Software research reveals two-thirds of employees want 'hotel-style' amenities at the office

New survey of 6,000+ US, UK, and Australian office workers shows the power of modern workplace features to attract and retain best talent in post-pandemic world

SOLON, Ohio, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Employees today want more 'hotel-style' amenities such as areas for socializing, state-of-the-art infrastructure, outdoor spaces, onsite cafes, air conditioning, and flexible work facilities to entice them back to the office – and stay, according to new global research released today by MRI Software, a global leader in real estate software.

Hotel-style office amenities and user-friendly work tools are emerging as a key part of the employer playbook

MRI Software Market Insights: The Workplace Report reveals almost two-thirds (64%) of respondents say such hotel-style features impact their decision on whether to work for an organization, including more than one in ten who see failure to provide the right amenities as a deal breaker.

The survey of more than 6,000 consumers includes statistically significant responses from the United States (2,005), United Kingdom (2,004) and Australia (2,008). Results are relatively consistent across all three markets that hybrid working is leading organizations to rethink the workplace. The majority of people want flexibility to combine work-from-home with in-office options.

"Attracting people back into the office – even if for only part of the week – is vital to facilitating face-to-face interactions that boost collaboration, information-sharing, learnings, mentorship and the development of the desired company culture," says Brian Zrimsek, Industry Principal at MRI Software and the report's author. "Modern offices must be places where people feel welcomed and enjoy working while they are there. Creating work environments that reflect today's more fluid working dynamics is critical to retaining and attracting the very best talent post-pandemic."

Overall, just 9% of survey respondents globally don't care about workplace amenities. At the other end of the scale, 19% say they are "critical" to deciding whether to stay at a job or not, and 11% assert, "If an employer doesn't have a lot of these things, I'm not interested." Over a third (34%) of employees see them as important factors after the nature of the job itself.

When asked about specific amenities they are looking for onsite in an office, 40-50% of respondents identified air conditioning, effective network connectivity, and free parking – all three of which are largely standard in many workplaces today.

A second tier of less common, modern amenities also emerged in the findings, highlighting the need for flexible and creative use of space with features that enhance the environment to make it more appealing in the post-COVID era. These include:

Areas for socializing (28%)

Onsite café/cafeteria/restaurant (28%)

Outside/green space (26%)

A gym (21%)

Changing/shower facilities (15%)

Bicycle storage (13%)

Technology ranks highly on wish list of modern amenities

A significant number of employees identified technology-enabled amenities that will improve their efficiency and collaboration in the hybrid working world, including:

Hotdesking, bookable meeting rooms, and break-out meeting spaces (24%)

24/7 access (19%)

Smart conferencing tools (15%)

"Hotel-style office amenities and user-friendly work tools are emerging as a key part of the employer playbook for winning over new and existing staff," Zrimsek says. "Visionary organizations are using technology in planning for their future as they refashion workplaces to ensure layout, capacity and accompanying features meet the needs of their teams – while using booking systems, sensors, desk screens, mobile apps and other tech aids to improve the office user experience and boost efficiency."

The survey also shows most workers want flexibility in their working environment. Only 15% of respondents want to work at home all the time. That figure is skewed by the fact that over a quarter (26%) of those aged 55 and up want to work at home every day, while just 10% of those under 25 want to do so – the older the respondent, the more likely they are to want to work at home full time. On the other hand, the survey shows that a third (33%) of respondents want to alternate between home and some type of office set-up while 38% prefer to work in a formal office or a flexible co-working space – or a combination of those.

Methodology



The independent online research was conducted by Platform Communications and Vitreous World. It included 6,017 interviews conducted via online survey with adult consumers in three markets – the USA (2,005 respondents), UK (2,004 respondents) and Australia (2,008 respondents). Fieldwork was carried out in Q3 of 2022.

