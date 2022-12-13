POLYN Technology to Showcase Application Specific Neuromorphic Analog Solutions, Highlight Voice Processing at CES 2023

CAESAREA, Israel, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- POLYN Technology, a fabless semiconductor company providing application-specific Neuromorphic Analog Signal Processing (NASP) Tiny AI chips for near sensor implementation, will demonstrate its advanced NASP-based Voice Processing at CES 2023.

POLYN's voice processing solution offers especially clear voice and immediate adaptation to any background noise. It is available in different modes per application needs: voice detection, voice extraction, or transparent.

POLYN is the first to implement the combination of voice detection and voice extraction within an ultra-low-power analog neuromorphic design. The sound of the human voice has a distinctive waveform that a neural network can recognize among other sounds and extract from any background noise. Usually, such neural networks run in the cloud and use a lot of power, but POLYN offers it locally on a tiny NeuroVoice chip with ultra-low-power consumption.

POLYN will demonstrate its voice processing advantages and how these work on-device at Booth 62000, Hall G, Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.

To improve users' life and monitor their health in real time, hearables and wearables require always-on processing that is highly accurate, reliable, and that protects privacy. POLYN offers it all in the application-specific ultra-low-power NeuroVoice and NeuroSense.

NeuroSense is the world's first commercial neuromorphic analog processor for always-on health monitoring. NeuroSense offers a fusion of PPG and IMU sensor data pre-processing for heart rate statistics collection at a per second rate as well as on the fly constant tracking of human activity on-device and with ultra-low power consumption.

"Sensor applications need a new class of dedicated smart and miniature products, performing data pre-processing near sensors," said Aleksandr Timofeev, CEO of POLYN. "We are eager to share with the industry our novel approach to implementing neural networks on chip and welcome visitors to co-create new design ideas for Thin Edge sensor products."

About POLYN

POLYN Technology (www.polyn.ai) is a fabless semiconductor company, supplying ultra-low-power, high-performance Neuromorphic Analog Signal Processing (NASP) technology, IP and Tiny AI chips based on NASP. POLYN's Neural-Net-To-Chip automation tools support fast, cost-effective development of application specific solutions performing sensor data pre-processing on-device. The technology and products enable a wide range of edge AI applications such as wearables, hearables, Industry 4.0, Connected Health 4.0, Smart Home, and more. Founded in 2019, POLYN Technology is registered in London and headquartered in Israel.

