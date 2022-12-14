Bikini Empire Launches 'Dress to Express' Online Movement to Raise Awareness of Women's Mental Health, Self-Care and Individuality

NEW YORK and VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bikini Empire (BE), a Canadian luxury swimwear line, today announced an international campaign called "Dress to Express" to highlight "dopamine dressing," a psychological, physiological and physical phenomena that ties how we feel to what we wear. BE's goal is to educate and inform women that dressing in any type of clothing should focus on the belief that wearing what makes them feel good is more important than how they look.

BE is a leader in sustainable, ethical bikinis and is launching its newest line in February 2023, focusing its products and messaging on what psychologist's call "enclothed cognition." Colors have long played an impact on the psyche and, historically, have been used to aid in healing. Due to the Covid pandemic, a worldwide economic slowdown, and the long overdue societal discussion about mental health and wellness, BE is refocusing its business model to promote a message of positivity, healing and "Dressing to Express."

BE's business is selling comfortable, sexy and original swimwear. But its owners, Monica and Kelsey Rush, are committed bringing attention to women's mental health, promoting self-care, and making healthy choices to improve how women feel about themselves.

"No one has control over what is going on in our society from a broad perspective," said Monica. "But we do have a choice in how we enrich our lives, overcome pain and suffering, and make a positive decision to improve how we feel about ourselves. Wearing a bikini exposes us physically but it also opens up women to vulnerability, judgment and objectification. BE is committed to helping women realize that they have the power to send a message about how we perceive ourselves – externally and internally. 'Dress to Express' was created to empower women to make decisions based in self-love and expressing individuality."

Bikini Empire is recognized as a cult-classic and considered a trend-setter in women's luxury swimwear focusing on environmentally friendly and sustainable product development. It has evolved to a point where Monica and Kelsey desire to help change women's lives by focusing on the connection between clothing and emotional well-being.

As they work towards launching their new swimwear line, BE is unveiling a series of blogs, articles and promotions online to spread the message of how "dopamine dressing" is woven into the fabric of both their corporate mission as well as its products.

For more information about BE's "Dress to Express" movement, please visit BE's social media sites on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok (#Bikiniempire and/or #BEdresstoexpress).

