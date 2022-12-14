Eyebuydirect Unveils New Deals and 2-Day Delivery

BOHO and fast shipping are helping shoppers see clearly ahead of the holidays

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, wants shoppers to see clearly and get their hands on the latest eyewear just in time for the holidays through its latest sale – a BOHO (buy one half off) and 2-Day Delivery.

EyeBuyDirect (PRNewsfoto/EyeBuyDirect) (PRNewswire)

For consumers looking to use remaining FSA dollars to close out the year, find a holiday gift, or opt for a bold holiday look of their own, Eyebuydirect's portfolio of nearly 4,000 frames has something for everyone. From classic frames to pops of color and intricate designs, shoppers have an array of styles to choose from, like:

Aloft ($59) : These fun and flirty rounded full-rims bring out anyone's eye color with a gorgeous Green Floral finish and regal gold metal accents : These fun and flirty rounded full-rims bring out anyone's eye color with a gorgeous Green Floral finish and regal gold metal accents

Dazzle ($59) : These unique frames offer a vintage-inspired silhouette with an endless charm. The mixed material construction and pop of purple round out these stylish frames : These unique frames offer a vintage-inspired silhouette with an endless charm. The mixed material construction and pop of purple round out these stylish frames

Canvas ($62) : Whether out for brunch, cocktails or anything in between, the Canvas has no trouble being the perfect accent to any look with its square frame featuring timeless tortoiseshell acetate and slim metal detail to the temples : Whether out for brunch, cocktails or anything in between, the Canvas has no trouble being the perfect accent to any look with its square frame featuring timeless tortoiseshell acetate and slim metal detail to the temples

Through Eyebuydirect's 2-Day Delivery option, shoppers won't have to wait long to start rocking their new eyewear. With hundreds of affordable styles available for 2-Day Delivery, now's the time to stock up on quality eyewear well before the holidays are here. For additional information about Eyebuydirect or to shop, please visit: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/ .

About Eyebuydirect

Established in 2006, Eyebuydirect is a leading online destination for prescription eyewear that delivers on style, convenience, and quality. With over 3,000 styles of frames starting at $6 USD/$9 CAD, Eyebuydirect is committed to helping everyone celebrate their individuality with the perfect frames to fit their personality. Eyebuydirect offers Virtual Try-On on mobile devices and computers to make online eyewear accurate and easy. Customers can choose 2-Day Delivery on hundreds of our top styles to get frames fast. Through our Buy 1 Give 1 Program, customers can have Eyebuydirect donate a pair of glasses to some of the most underserved communities worldwide at checkout. Eyebuydirect is a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses.

To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com or on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EyeBuyDirect