Frankford Candy Celebrates 75 Years of Making People Smile with Special 12 Days of Holiday Giveaways

75 fans to win commemorative goodie bundles filled with Frankford Candy treats

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankford Candy, the leader in manufacturing and marketing licensed confections and gifts, is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a special 12 days of holiday giveaways for fans. Launching today on the company's Instagram page and running through Dec. 25, fans are invited to comment on the giveaway posts and follow Frankford Candy for the chance to win one of 75 commemorative goodie bundles filled with Frankford Candy treats.

Frankford’s favorites bundle (PRNewswire)

"Since our founding 75 years ago in 1947, we've been on a mission to make people smile by creating delicious, innovative, high-quality candy that people love year after year," said Stuart Selarnick, Frankford Candy chief executive officer. "From seasonal family favorites like our Chocolate Easter Rabbits and OREO® Dunk Gift Sets to everyday items such as Krabby Patties under licensing partnerships with some of the most iconic brands in the entertainment and food industries, we look forward to continuing to innovate and bring more sweetness and joy to consumers for years to come."

Make people smile giveaway

Each of the daily giveaways will feature different themed bundles full of treats, along with a commemorative 75th anniversary candy dish. The 12 days of giveaway include:

Dec. 14 : Frankford's favorites bundle features the company's most popular items like the Frankford Candy Hot Chocolate BOMB ® , OREO ® Ultimate Dunking Set and PEEPS ® Gift Set.

Dec. 15 : PEBBLES ™ cereal lovers' chocolate candy bar bundle features four delicious varieties of PEBBLES ™ cereal candy bars – Fruity PEBBLES ™ Candy Bar , Cocoa PEBBLES ™ Candy Bar , Birthday Cake PEBBLES ™ Candy Bar and new Cocoa PEBBLES ™ Cinnamon Milk Chocolate King Size Candy Bar.

Dec. 16 : It's the bomb Hot Chocolate BOMB ® bundle features Frankford Candy's original Hot Chocolate BOMB ® , along with seasonal varieties such as Salted Caramel and Peppermint and fun shapes, including skulls and turkeys.

Dec. 17 : The perfect cast of characters gift bundle features a lineup of sweet Frankford Candy licensed treats from iconic entertainment brands, including Super Mario ™ , Mickey Mouse , NERF, Star Wars ™ and SpongeBob SquarePants Krabby Patties.

Dec. 18 : Beloved food brands in candy form gift bundle features goodies from Frankford Candy's licensed partnerships with beloved brands such as OREO ® , Dunkin' ® , Oscar Mayer ® , Rice Krispies ® , M&M'S ® and PEEPS ® .

Dec. 19 : Gummy Krabby Patties gift bundle features SpongeBob SquarePants Krabby Patties gummies in all shapes, sizes and colors, which have become one of Frankford Candy's top-selling items since their launch in 2003.

Dec. 20 : Plushies gift bundle features seasonal plush gift sets complete with gummy candy such as "I A-Dough You" Pizza and "Donut Let Me Go " Coffee & Donut duo.

Dec. 21 : Easter-themed gift bundle complete with Frankford Candy's top-selling Milk Chocolate Rabbits, as well as jelly beans, PEEPS ® gifts and candy-filled plastic eggs.

Dec. 22 : Valentine's Day-themed gift bundle features Fruity PEBBLES ™ Candy Bites, SpongeBob SquarePants Krabby Patties and chocolate-filled heart boxes that are perfect for the Valentine in your life.

Dec. 23 : Halloween-themed gift bundle features Gummy Body Parts, a Skull Hot Chocolate BOMB ® and SpongeBob Krabby Patties from Frankford Candy .

Dec. 24 : Everyday treats gift bundle features favorite Frankford candy items sold year-round, such as Fruity PEBBLES ™ Candy Bars , SpongeBob SquarePants Krabby Patties and Gummy LUNCHABLES ™ .

Dec. 25 : Holiday-themed gift bundle features a variety of sweet treats that make for great gifts or stocking stuffers.

For a chance to win the bundles, visit Frankford Candy's Instagram page between Dec. 14-25.

Sweets for Smiles Children's Hospital of Philadelphia charitable donation

Another way Frankford Candy is celebrating its 75th anniversary is through its charitable giving efforts. The company recently donated $160,000 to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). Since 2017, Frankford Candy has hosted an annual "Sweets for Smiles CHOP Fundraiser," raising more than $400,000 over the past six years to help kids in need of care. Frankford Candy also regularly donates candy and toy baskets to local hospitals throughout the year.

A look back: Frankford Candy history

Established in 1947 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Frankford Candy today ranks No. 16 in the confections industry and is one of the largest manufacturers and marketers of licensed confections and gifts in the United States.

The company was founded by Sam Himmelstein after World War II and sugar rations were lifted. With many confectionery companies having gone out of business during World War II, Himmelstein saw an opportunity to make his own chocolate, focusing initially on seasonal items like Easter Rabbits. Business soon began to explode as distribution expanded to retailers such Kmart, Woolworth, G.C. Murphy and McCrory.

In 1998, Frankford Candy entered the licensing industry through partnerships with Peter Pan, Curious George and Woody Woodpecker and began to expand its product line beyond chocolate into new categories, beginning with jelly pops. At the time, licensed products were primarily found at department store chains, so Frankford Candy saw an opportunity to bring licensed brands to mass retailers and differentiate its offerings.

Today, Frankford Candy has a broad portfolio of everyday and seasonal candy and gift products, spanning chocolate, gummies, jelly beans, marshmallow, plush and more. It continues to partner with the most respected companies in the entertainment and food industry to bring iconic brands and characters into the candy aisle.

About Frankford Candy

Founded in 1947, Frankford Candy mission is to make people smile by bringing a touch of happiness into people's lives every day and helping people celebrate holidays and milestones. For more information on Frankford Candy and its products, visit FrankfordCandy.com, and follow Frankford Candy on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with the latest new items.

Media contact

Lauren Fontaine

612-375-8524

lauren.fontaine@clynch.com

Frankford Easter catalog from 1995 (PRNewswire)

Frankford Candy 75th Anniversary (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Frankford Candy