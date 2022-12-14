Quaker Houghton Recognized on Newsweek's 2023 List of America's Most Responsible Companies

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR), the global leader in industrial process fluids, has been named one of America's Most Responsible Companies for a second consecutive year. The list, presented by Newsweek and global research firm Statista, Inc., evaluates the top 2,000 U.S. based public companies and recognizes the top 500 across 14 industry subcategories. America's Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available environmental, social and governance performance indicators derived from sustainability reports and an independent perception survey.

Andy Tometich, Quaker Houghton's Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "We are honored to once again be recognized for our commitment to corporate responsibility. Sustainability is core to how we operate our business and essential to drive long-term value for all stakeholders."

To learn more about Quaker Houghton's vision for a more sustainable future, visit quakerhoughton.com/sustainability

About Quaker Houghton

Quaker Houghton is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,700 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

(PRNewsfoto/Quaker Houghton) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quaker Houghton