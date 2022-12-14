Rōti debuts the "Dream Bowl" in support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® 

$3 from every Dream Bowl purchased during December will be donated to St. Jude

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Rōti is partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® for the second year to support patients and families affected by childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The Eastern Mediterranean fast-casual chain is donating $3 from every Dream Bowl purchased in December at all Rōti locations across the country. In addition, customers can visit www.roti.com and add a donation of $1, $3 or $5 with their purchase to directly support the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children®.

"We are proud to build the Dream Bowl exclusively to support St. Jude patients and families during the month of December," said Rōti Director of Brand Marketing Mark Pilkington. "St. Jude leads the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Rōti will continue to support St. Jude and give our guests an extra reason to enjoy our uniquely craveable and healthful food. We're proud we've already sold over 2,000 Dream Bowls in the first few days thanks to supportive customers."

The Dream Bowl features Chicken Rōti with four signature crispy falafel on a bed of saffron rice, topped with grape tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, a dollop of house-made Mediterranean yogurt and finished off with a sprinkle of feta cheese.

To order the Dream Bowl visit any Roti across the country, visit www.roti.com or download the new Rōti App. To learn more about Rōti, visit www.roti.com , and follow on Facebook and Instagram channels.

Help Roti dish up an extra helping of support for St. Jude by donating at stjude.org/donate .

ABOUT ROTI Rōti is feeding a healthier world with bold, craveable flavor through its fast-casual Eastern Mediterranean menu, featuring unique spices once found on history's great spice trade routes. The brand, founded in 2006, features a broad menu of whole, healthy ingredients that are centered around house-made meats, rice, crisp vegetables, and a variety of flavor-forward sauces and dressings. Guests customize their meals in the style of bowls, salads, or pitas. With 26 locations in Illinois, New York City, Texas, Washington DC, Maryland, and Minnesota, Rōti continues to grow with its commitment to making wholesome, healthy food accessible, affordable, and deeply satisfying with rich and vibrant flavor. For more information about Rōti, visit www.roti.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

