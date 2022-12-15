Balbix Announces Cybersecurity Posture Automation for Microsoft Azure

Balbix now supports the top three cloud service providers, Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform, as well as traditional environments

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Balbix, the leader in cybersecurity posture automation, announced its support for Microsoft Azure today. With these new capabilities, Balbix now supports the three top cloud service providers – Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform – as well as traditional environments. Balbix also announced enhanced platform support for the Microsoft ecosystem, including Azure services, Windows, Microsoft Store apps and Azure Active Directory single sign-on.

(PRNewsfoto/Balbix) (PRNewswire)

McKinsey estimates that by 2025, organizations aspire to have 60 percent of their IT environments in the cloud. Yet, according to the Cybersecurity Insiders State of Security Posture Report , 62 percent of organizations lack confidence in their security posture. These findings highlight the growing need for effective cloud security solutions.

Balbix's support for Azure cloud services includes Azure Virtual Machines , Azure Service Bus Messaging , Azure Key Vault , Azure Blob Storage , Azure Cosmos DB , Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) , Azure SQL Database , Azure AKS Deployments , and Azure Functions . A new API-based Balbix Connector for Microsoft Azure and optional sensors for virtual machines capture data from Azure for analysis by the Balbix brain.

Cybersecurity teams can now:

Get comprehensive, real-time visibility of Azure assets, categorized into compute, storage, network, containers, database, security, and identity.

Capture system details for virtual machines, including network, storage, open ports, users, software bill of materials (SBOM) and security controls.

Combine Azure cloud data with data from other tools to map over 400 cybersecurity, IT and business attributes to assets.

Obtain visibility into misconfigurations – the most commonly exploited attack vector in cloud-hosted environments.

Leverage (optional) Balbix host sensors to gain visibility into additional types of vulnerabilities, such as unpatched software vulnerabilities, weak credentials, and trust issues.

Unified Visibility for Multi-Cloud Environments

Balbix's new support for Azure means that organizations now have access to an integrated Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) solution that works across the top three cloud providers, traditional data center and office environments, and mobile employee devices. Cybersecurity practitioners get a single tool to automatically combine data from disparate solutions into a unified view of their assets.

Balbix provides more than just visibility. Unlike other solutions, Balbix combines CAASM with Risk-Based Vulnerability Management (RBVM) and Cyber Risk Qualification (CRQ) capabilities. This tight integration enables maximally automated identification, prioritization and mitigation of security issues. Gaps in security controls are identified and rectified quickly. CISOs and their teams can calculate cyber risk for the entire enterprise, across cloud and non-cloud assets, in dollars, and make cybersecurity decisions, informed by real-time data and insights.

"Multi-cloud deployments have added additional complexity for cybersecurity practitioners. These challenges include fragmented visibility across cloud and non-cloud environments and an inability to prioritize vulnerabilities enterprise-wide," said Ed Amoroso, Founder and CEO of research and advisory firm TAG Cyber. "With support for Microsoft Azure, Balbix now helps users address these challenges across the top three cloud providers."

Broad Support for the Microsoft Ecosystem

Balbix's support for Microsoft Azure also adds to its broader support for the Microsoft ecosystem. These capabilities include security posture automation for assets running Windows and other Microsoft software, and third-party software products running on those assets. For Windows OS, Balbix provides a consolidated view of patch status and compliance across all assets with recommended fixes based on patch precedence.

"I'm very excited to announce our support for Microsoft Azure cloud services. Organizations can manage their cyber risk for Microsoft Azure, multi-cloud and hybrid environments using a single integrated and maximally automated paradigm," said Gaurav Banga, Founder and CEO of Balbix. "With this software release, we've also enhanced our support for Windows to help Microsoft customers better protect their infrastructure."

In addition, Balbix now allows security teams to manage the security posture of applications downloaded from the Microsoft Store. Balbix is also announcing a new integration with Microsoft Azure Active Directory single sign-on.

To learn more about Balbix, visit https://www.balbix.com .

About Balbix

Balbix enables businesses to reduce cyber risk by quickly identifying and mitigating their riskiest cybersecurity issues. Our SaaS platform, the Balbix Security Cloud™, ingests data from businesses' security and IT tools so they can understand every aspect of their cybersecurity posture, build a unified cyber risk model and obtain actionable insights for risk reduction. With Balbix, businesses can automate their cloud and on-premise asset inventory, conduct continuous risk-based vulnerability management and quantify cyber risk in dollars. Executives and operational teams can make cybersecurity decisions based on data, not opinions.

A rapidly growing set of Fortune 500 companies trust Balbix as the "brain" of their infosec programs and are realizing the benefits of maximally automated workflows and reduced cyber risk. Balbix was recognized in CNBC's 2022 list of Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise and ranked #32 on the 2021 Deloitte Fast 500 North America.

Media Contact

Chase Ford

Email: balbix@ruderfinn.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Balbix