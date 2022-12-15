The Graph Network to Celebrate Second Anniversary

Decentralized indexing and query network to celebrate with Graph Network birthday celebrations in six cities across the world

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Graph Network, an indexing and query layer of the decentralized web where developers build and publish open APIs, today celebrates its second year of operations on mainnet. Since the network launched, over 200 indexers, 10,000 delegators, and 2,500 curators have contributed to the network with over 500 subgraphs already migrated from the hosted service to the fully decentralized network.

The Graph (PRNewswire)

To commemorate the milestone, The Graph will be hosting decentralized birthday celebrations for community members in six cities around the world, including Amsterdam, Buenos Aires, Dubai, Lagos, San Francisco, and Singapore. Additionally, a special birthday Twitter Spaces event will be held for the community on Thursday, December 15 at 8:00am PST. During the event, attendees can hear from core developers and other leaders in The Graph ecosystem.

Eva Beylin, Director of The Graph Foundation commented on the upcoming celebration: "For The Graph Network's 2nd birthday it's incredible to see our Graph Advocates organizing celebrations in their cities around the world. When I think about the growth over the last two years, I'm blown away by the Advocates' dedication to The Graph's mission to support web3. This community is inspiring."

Over the past year, The Graph network has seen significant increases in developers, subgraphs, query fees, and total lifetime queries on the network. Year-over-year stat highlights:

From Nov 2021 to Nov 2022 , the average GRT query fees per month on the decentralized network increased 1,191%.

From Nov 2021 to Nov 2022 , the total lifetime GRT queries on the decentralized network increased 984%.

From Nov 2021 to Nov 2022 , the total number of developers building on the decentralized network increased 145%.

From Nov 2021 to Nov 2022 , total subgraphs (a proxy for applications) on the decentralized network increased 122%.

For more information and to RSVP for the celebrations, please visit The Graph's Twitter .

About The Graph

The Graph is the indexing and query layer of web3. Developers build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL. The Graph currently supports indexing data from over 39 different networks including Ethereum, NEAR, Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, Avalanche, Celo, Fantom, Moonbeam, IPFS, Cosmos Hub and PoA with more networks coming soon. To date, 74,000+ subgraphs have been deployed on the hosted service. Tens of thousands of developers use The Graph for applications such as Uniswap, Synthetix, KnownOrigin, Art Blocks, Gnosis, Balancer, Livepeer, DAOstack, Audius, Decentraland, and many others.

About The Graph Foundation

The Graph Foundation facilitates growth for The Graph Network. The Graph Foundation is overseen by the Technical Council . Edge & Node , StreamingFast , Semiotic Labs , The Guild , Messari and GraphOps are seven of the many organizations within The Graph ecosystem

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Graph